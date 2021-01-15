  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 15 17:38

    Diana Shipping announces increase in tender offer price for its shares of common stock and extension of expiration date

    Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that it is amending the terms of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to 6,000,000 shares of its outstanding common stock to increase the price at which it will purchase shares of common stock to $2.50 per share from $2.00 per share. The closing price of the Company’s common shares on January 12, 2021, the last full trading day prior to the Company’s announcement of its intention to increase the purchase price for the shares, was $2.35 per share. The closing price of the Company’s common shares on December 14, 2020, the last full trading day prior to the commencement of the Tender Offer, was $1.80. The number of common shares that the Company is offering to purchase remains unchanged at 6,000,000 shares, and the maximum aggregate size of the offering will increase from $12.0 million to $15.0 million.  

    In addition, the Company has extended the Expiration Date, so that the Tender Offer, the proration period and withdrawal rights will now expire at 5:00 p.m., EasternTime, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, unless further extended or earlier terminated.

    Stockholders who have previously validly tendered and not withdrawn their shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action in response to this amendment to increase the purchase price and extend the Tender Offer, and if such shares are not withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date will receive the amended purchase price for their shares. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, prior to the amendment described in this press release, were set forth in the Company's "Offer to Purchase" and "Letter of Transmittal", each dated December 15, 2020, as amended on December 22, 2020, and the other related materials that the Company distributed to stockholders, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as exhibits to the Company's Schedule TO on December 15, 2020 (as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule TO dated December 22, 2020).  

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 15

18:15 Organic fertilizers and biogas from biowaste in the Helsinki region – commercial use of the Lohja biogas plant started up
18:04 New Speakers and Sponsors announced for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology virtual conference
17:51 High reliability of Limburg Express requires expansion
17:41 Gulf of Guinea records highest ever number of crew kidnapped in 2020, according to IMB’s annual piracy report
17:38 Diana Shipping announces increase in tender offer price for its shares of common stock and extension of expiration date
17:29 OCEAN Alliance Day 5 Product signing ceremony
17:08 i4 Insight partner with FNT to integrate Condition Monitoring service
17:06 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2020 grew by 13% Y-o-Y
17:03 The effects of the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations on Finnlines passenger traffic
16:42 Launching of Viking Glory slated for Jan 26
16:28 Carisbrooke Shipping and SMT Shipping partner with Nautilus Labs for collaboration to optimize fleet performance
16:01 Tallink Grupp appoints new Managing Director for Swedish subsidiary Tallink Silja AB
15:17 USCG cutter Joseph Gerczak to increase maritime presence in Pacific
14:47 First steel cut for new Carnival Celebration, next Excel-class ship set to debut from PortMiami in 2022
14:22 Zvezda Shipyard starts cutting steel for third MR product carrier
13:57 Bunkering of a new-generation LNG-powered container ships begins in Rotterdam
13:26 Holland America Line opens bookings for Europe 2022 cruises - four ships span the region on itineraries ranging from 7 to 21 days
13:08 SCF takes delivery of new LNG carrier to expand long-standing partnership with Shell
12:49 Anatoly Meshcheryakov appointed as Director of Transport Department
12:34 BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
11:21 Sakura Kuma named as new managing director of APM Terminals Japan
10:56 Turnover of DeloPorts terminals grew by 36% in 2020
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 15, 2021
10:04 Jinling hands over Grimaldi Group’s second GG5G Class hybrid ro-ro
09:57 Biggest Dutch project for CO2 reduction, Porthos, is on schedule
09:55 Bunker prices show no significant changes at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:34 Crude oil prices continue decreasing in expectation of COVID-19 related lockdowns to affect the demand
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of January 14

2021 January 14

18:25 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y
18:03 Torvald Klaveness First Steamship joins Baumarine by MaruKlav
17:48 Exports of Transneft oil via seaports fell by 21.3%
17:31 Wärtsilä SmartMove Suite sets sail with the American Steamship Company
16:47 Marine Administration of the Russian Federation extends validity of seafarers’ documents
16:23 CMA CGM announces Empty Equipment Imbalance Surcharge for cargo from North Europe, United Kingdom, Baltic States, Scandinavia & Russia to Nigeria
16:18 Bunker Outlook, Jan 14, 2020
16:03 Contecon Manzanillo caps off 2020 with 1M TEU milestone
15:55 Enhanced requirements for shore-based personnel boarding vessels in the Port of Singapore
15:41 Dredging fleet of Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch expanded with dredging convoy
15:23 Equinor selected for largest-ever US offshore wind award
15:03 Konecranes makes first UK installation of S-series crane
14:44 Bunker prices increased in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:22 Abu Dhabi Ports to provide container transportation services between Musaffah-based facility and Khalifa Port
14:03 North Sea Port feels reports 63.5 million tons of cargo transhipment from maritime shipping in 2020
13:40 Port of Riga saw cargo structure changes in 2020
13:23 Kalmar’s straddle carrier technology to enhance operational capabilities at Iles de la Réunion
13:21 Port Houston annual container volumes near record in December 2020
12:48 Throughput of Sovetskaya Gavan port surged by 83% in 2020
12:04 Portuguese and Greek Prime Ministers visit European Maritime Safety Agency
11:59 Port of Oakland loaded imports up 11 percent in Dec. 2020
10:47 Year 2020 ended with 6.6 million tons of various cargo handled by Port of Liepaya
10:20 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 14, 2021
10:19 PGNiG received its fourth LNG delivery in Klaipėda
10:12 Neptune Energy awards $6.5M contracts for Cygnus gas facility
09:53 Hydrogen Council reaches 100+ members
09:50 UAntwerp and Port of Antwerp testing innovative technology for autonomous shipping
09:28 Crude oil prices decrease in response to dollar rise
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of January 13

2021 January 13

18:01 Holland Shipyards Group awarded with contract to build three additional vessels for Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel
17:49 Port of Antwerp appoints International Representative for Russia
17:15 Jinling delivers last DFDS mega ro-ro