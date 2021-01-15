2021 January 15 17:06

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2020 grew by 13% Y-o-Y

The number of calls increased by 16%

In January-December 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 26 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.



According to the Harbour Master’s office, loading grew by 11%, year-on-year, to 18 million tonnes. Transit climbed by 5% to 7 million tonnes, unloading – grew by 64% to 1 million tonnes.

Handling of grain increased by 43% to 12 million tonnes, while handling of oil products remained flat, year-on-year, at 7 million tonnes.

The number of calls grew by 16% to 9,366 units.

In 2019, the port of Rostov-on-Don handled 22.95 million tonnes, down 4.74%, year-on-year.