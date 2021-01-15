  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 15 17:06

    Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2020 grew by 13% Y-o-Y

    The number of calls increased by 16%

    In January-December 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 26 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.

    According to the Harbour Master’s office, loading grew by 11%, year-on-year, to 18 million tonnes. Transit climbed by 5% to 7 million tonnes, unloading – grew by 64% to 1 million tonnes.

    Handling of grain increased by 43% to 12 million tonnes, while handling of oil products remained flat, year-on-year, at 7 million tonnes.

    The number of calls grew by 16% to 9,366 units.

    In 2019, the port of Rostov-on-Don handled 22.95 million tonnes, down 4.74%, year-on-year.

Другие новости по темам: Rostov-on-Don  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 15

18:15 Organic fertilizers and biogas from biowaste in the Helsinki region – commercial use of the Lohja biogas plant started up
18:04 New Speakers and Sponsors announced for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology virtual conference
17:51 High reliability of Limburg Express requires expansion
17:41 Gulf of Guinea records highest ever number of crew kidnapped in 2020, according to IMB’s annual piracy report
17:38 Diana Shipping announces increase in tender offer price for its shares of common stock and extension of expiration date
17:29 OCEAN Alliance Day 5 Product signing ceremony
17:08 i4 Insight partner with FNT to integrate Condition Monitoring service
17:06 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2020 grew by 13% Y-o-Y
17:03 The effects of the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations on Finnlines passenger traffic
16:42 Launching of Viking Glory slated for Jan 26
16:28 Carisbrooke Shipping and SMT Shipping partner with Nautilus Labs for collaboration to optimize fleet performance
16:01 Tallink Grupp appoints new Managing Director for Swedish subsidiary Tallink Silja AB
15:17 USCG cutter Joseph Gerczak to increase maritime presence in Pacific
14:47 First steel cut for new Carnival Celebration, next Excel-class ship set to debut from PortMiami in 2022
14:22 Zvezda Shipyard starts cutting steel for third MR product carrier
13:57 Bunkering of a new-generation LNG-powered container ships begins in Rotterdam
13:26 Holland America Line opens bookings for Europe 2022 cruises - four ships span the region on itineraries ranging from 7 to 21 days
13:08 SCF takes delivery of new LNG carrier to expand long-standing partnership with Shell
12:49 Anatoly Meshcheryakov appointed as Director of Transport Department
12:34 BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
11:21 Sakura Kuma named as new managing director of APM Terminals Japan
10:56 Turnover of DeloPorts terminals grew by 36% in 2020
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 15, 2021
10:04 Jinling hands over Grimaldi Group’s second GG5G Class hybrid ro-ro
09:57 Biggest Dutch project for CO2 reduction, Porthos, is on schedule
09:55 Bunker prices show no significant changes at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:34 Crude oil prices continue decreasing in expectation of COVID-19 related lockdowns to affect the demand
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of January 14

2021 January 14

18:25 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y
18:03 Torvald Klaveness First Steamship joins Baumarine by MaruKlav
17:48 Exports of Transneft oil via seaports fell by 21.3%
17:31 Wärtsilä SmartMove Suite sets sail with the American Steamship Company
16:47 Marine Administration of the Russian Federation extends validity of seafarers’ documents
16:23 CMA CGM announces Empty Equipment Imbalance Surcharge for cargo from North Europe, United Kingdom, Baltic States, Scandinavia & Russia to Nigeria
16:18 Bunker Outlook, Jan 14, 2020
16:03 Contecon Manzanillo caps off 2020 with 1M TEU milestone
15:55 Enhanced requirements for shore-based personnel boarding vessels in the Port of Singapore
15:41 Dredging fleet of Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch expanded with dredging convoy
15:23 Equinor selected for largest-ever US offshore wind award
15:03 Konecranes makes first UK installation of S-series crane
14:44 Bunker prices increased in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:22 Abu Dhabi Ports to provide container transportation services between Musaffah-based facility and Khalifa Port
14:03 North Sea Port feels reports 63.5 million tons of cargo transhipment from maritime shipping in 2020
13:40 Port of Riga saw cargo structure changes in 2020
13:23 Kalmar’s straddle carrier technology to enhance operational capabilities at Iles de la Réunion
13:21 Port Houston annual container volumes near record in December 2020
12:48 Throughput of Sovetskaya Gavan port surged by 83% in 2020
12:04 Portuguese and Greek Prime Ministers visit European Maritime Safety Agency
11:59 Port of Oakland loaded imports up 11 percent in Dec. 2020
10:47 Year 2020 ended with 6.6 million tons of various cargo handled by Port of Liepaya
10:20 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 14, 2021
10:19 PGNiG received its fourth LNG delivery in Klaipėda
10:12 Neptune Energy awards $6.5M contracts for Cygnus gas facility
09:53 Hydrogen Council reaches 100+ members
09:50 UAntwerp and Port of Antwerp testing innovative technology for autonomous shipping
09:28 Crude oil prices decrease in response to dollar rise
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of January 13

2021 January 13

18:01 Holland Shipyards Group awarded with contract to build three additional vessels for Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel
17:49 Port of Antwerp appoints International Representative for Russia
17:15 Jinling delivers last DFDS mega ro-ro