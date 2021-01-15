2021 January 15 17:29

OCEAN Alliance Day 5 Product signing ceremony

It has been four years since the commencement of the OCEAN Alliance. The quality of service and the development with our customers are always our priorities. The Day 5 Product, with an improved and optimized global network based on Day 4 Product, intends to deploy an estimated capacity of 333 vessels with an aggregating capacity of 4.10 million TEUs.



"Benefiting from the economy of scale from mega ships, OCEAN Alliance would further strengthen our service offer, with more comprehensive coverage, faster transit time, and better service integrity".



The year 2021 is deemed to be full of opportunities and challenges. OCEAN Alliance is always pursuing the constant improvement and optimization of our product to better serve your business through wider coverage, better schedule integrity in the following services:



20 Transpacific services (with 13 Asia - West Coast North America services, 7 Asia - East Coast North America and U.S. Gulf services)



7 Asia - Europe services

4 Asia - Mediterranean services

3 Transatlantic services（including one Non-OA loops）

4 Asia - Middle East services

2 Asia - Red Sea services



7 Asia - Europe services:

The OCEAN Alliance maintain 7 service loops, provide weekly 7 Asia to the Netherlands loops, 5 Asia to Germany loops, 5 Asia to Belgium loops and 5 Asia to the United Kingdom which are most competitive product on comprehensive coverage and high-frequency service in the market. Based on COSCO SHIPPIING’s regional Hub Zeebrugge, Rotterdam, Gdansk, our feeder network can further extend to Spanish Bilbao, Ireland, and Baltic region like Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Finland, Lithuania and Russia.



AEU1: Shanghai-Ningbo-Xiamen-Yantian-Singapore-SUEZ Canal-Felixstowe-Zeebrugge-Gdansk-Wilhelmshaven-Piraeus-SUEZ Canal-Singapore-Yantian-Shanghai

AEU3: Tianjin-Dalian-Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo-Singapore--SUEZ Canal-Piraeus-Rotterdam- Hamburg-Antwerp- Rotterdam-SUEZ Canal-Shanghai-Tianjin

AEU7: Xiamen-Nansha-Hong Kong-Yantian-Cai Mep-Port Kelang-Suez Canal-Piraeus-Hamburg-Rotterdam-Zeebrugge-Felixstowe-Suez Canal-Singapore-Hong Kong-Xiamen



AEU2: Tianjin-Busan-Ningbo-Shanghai-Yantian-Singapore-Suez Canal- Le Havre-Dunkirk-Hamburg-Rotterdam-Southampton-Malta-SUEZ Canal-Port Kelang-Tianjin

AEU6: Qingdao-Ningbo-Shanghai-Yantian-Singapore-SUEZ Canal- Tangier-Southampton-Rotterdam-Antwerp-Le Havre-Tangier-SUEZ Canal-Jeddah-Jebel Ali-Port Kelang- Qingdao

AEU5: Kaohsiung-Qingdao- Shanghai-Ningbo-Taipei-Yantian-Tanjung Pelepas-SUEZ Canal-Rotterdam-Felixstowe-Hamburg-Rotterdam-SUEZ Canal-Colombo- Tanjung Pelepas -Kaohsiung

AEU9: Tianjin-Ningbo-Shanghai-Yantian-Singapore-Colombo-SUEZ Canal-Antwerp- Hamburg-Rotterdam-Piraeus- SUEZ Canal-Port Kelang-Tianjin



4 Asia- Mediterranean services:



4 express services: 2 West Mediterranean Express provides competitive transit time between Far East and Italy, Spain and South France, 1 dedicated Adriatic Express and the unique direct service to Black Sea. Meanwhile, the Mediterranean service is further enhanced 12 Piraeus feeders and the China-Europe Rail Express service, which provide rapid and smooth connection to hinterland like Czech Republic, Hungary to the north and Egypt to the south, Spain to the west, and on top of above, new feeder services will be established for Israel and North Africa separately to provide reliable services.



AEM1: Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo-Kaohsiung-Hong Kong-Yantian-Singapore-SUEZ Canal-Piraeus-La Spezia-Genoa-Fos-Valencia-Piraeus-SUEZ Canal -

Colombo-Singapore-Hong Kong-Qingdao

AEM2: Qingdao-Pusan-Shanghai-Ningbo-Nansha-Yantian-Singapore-SUEZ

Canal-Malta-Valencia-Barcelona-Fos-Genoa-Malta-Beirut-SUEZ Canal-

Jeddah-Jebel Ali-Port Kelang-Xiamen-Qingdao.

AEM3: Pusan-Shanghai-Ningbo- Xiamen-Shekou-Singapore-SUEZ Canal-Port Said West-Beirut- Istanbul Evyap (Izmit)-Istanbul Ambarli (Avcilar)-Constanza-Odessa-Piraeus-Port Said West-SUEZ Canal-Jeddah-Port Kelang-Pusan

AEM6:Shanghai-Ningbo-Pusan-Shekou-Singapore-SUEZ Canal-Malta-Koper-Trieste-Rijeka- Port Said West-SUEZ Canal-Jeddah-Port Kelang-Shekou-Shanghai



20 Transpacific services



9 Pacific Southwest services



The PSW services provide comprehensive coverage in Far East, including Northern, Central, Southern China, Taiwan, South Korea and key countries in Southeast Asia to the major ports in the Southwest North America. Within the 9 PSW services, we provide five weekly services from South China, four weekly services from North and Central China, four weekly services from Southeast Asia. Each loop enables us to provide the leading transit time in different sectors as well as the most efficient solutions to our clients.



AAS2: Nansha- Yantian-Xiamen- Los Angeles-Nansha



CEN: Tianjin-Qingdao-Shanghai -Prince Rupert- Los Angeles -Seattle-Tianjin

SEA2:(AWE5)-Port Kelang-Singapore- Laem Chabang-Cai Mep-Yantian- Los Angeles -Oakland-Yantian-(AWE5)

AAC2:Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo- Los Angeles -Oakland-Pusan-Qingdao

SEA:Kaohsiung-Cai Mep-Nansha-Hong Kong-Yantian-Kaohsiung- Long Beach –Kaohsiung

AAS3:Taipei-Xiamen -Hong Kong- Los Angeles -Oakland-Taipei

AAS4:(MEX5) – Port Kelang-Cai Mep-Hong Kong- Kaohsiung-Taipei- Los Angeles - Tacoma- Kaohsiung- (MEX5)

AAC4:Ningbo-Shanghai-Pusan- Long Beach -Pusan-Ningbo

AACI: (AWE) - Port Kelang-Laem Chabang-Haiphong-Shanghai-Ningbo-Long Beach-Oakland-Lianyungang-Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo-Yantian-Cai Mep-Singapore- (AWE)



4 Pacific Northwest services



The PNW services consist of four services to provide the unique and advancing connections between Far East and Northwest North America, by calling four key ports in the Northwest North America, Prince Rupert, Vancouver, Tacoma and Seattle. Connections to various Far East ports would enhance the efficiency and reliability of the PNW product.



MPNW:Yantian-Xiamen-Ningbo-Shanghai-Pusan-Seattle-Vancouver-Yantian

CPNW:Hong Kong-Yantian-Ningbo-Shanghai-Prince Rupert-Vancouver- Shanghai-Hong Kong

EPNW:Shanghai-Ningbo-Kaohsiung-Yantian-Tacoma-Vancouver-Tokyo-Osaka-Qingdao-Shanghai

OPNW:Shekou-Hong Kong-Yantian-Kaohsiung-Vancouver-Seattle-Pusan-Kaohsiung-Shekou



7 Asia - East Coast North America and U.S. Gulf services



The AWE services provide direct links from China, South Korea and Southeast Asia countries to the major ports of East Coast North America and the US Gulf.



AWE product consists of five USEC loops and two Gulf loops, of which five USEC loops covers various departures from Central, Southern China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia to New York and Savannah, etc in the East Coast of North America, including one Central China/New York express, one Southern China/New York express, one Central China/Savannah express, one Southern China/Savannah express and one dedicated service connecting Southeast Asia and East Coast of North America. The US Gulf product offers different Far East departures to the US Gulf destinations. In the meantime, offering tailor-made calls in the Gulf provides multiple solutions to our clients.



AWE1:Qingdao-Ningbo-Shanghai-Pusan-Colon-Savannah-Charleston-Boston-New York-Colon-Qingdao

AWE2: Qingdao-Ningbo-Shanghai-Pusan-New York-Norfolk-Savannah-Qingdao

AWE3: Xiamen-Kaohsiung -Hong Kong-Yantian -Colon-Savannah-New York-Norfolk -Baltimore -Xiamen

AWE4: Cai Mep- Hong Kong-Yantian- Xiamen-Shanghai-Colon-New York-Savannah-Charleston-Cai Mep

AWE5: (SEA2)-Yantian-Cai Mep-Singapore-Port Kelang-Colombo-Halifax-New York- Norfolk- Savannah-Charleston- Port Kelang- (SEA2)

GME: Shanghai-Ningbo-Xiamen-Yantian-Houston-Mobile-Tampa-Shanghai

GME2: Cai Mep-Singapore-Hong Kong-Shekou- Ningbo- Shanghai -Pusan-Houston-Mobile- New Orleans- Miami-Cai Mep



3 Transatlantic services:

The services provide direct connection between major ports in Europe and US including: Antwerp, Rotterdam, Bremerhaven, New York, Savannah, Charleston, Houston and Miami express. We keep improving customer experience by providing reliable and efficient service.



TAE: Southampton-Antwerp-Rotterdam-Bremerhaven-Le Havre-New York-Norfolk-Savannah-Charleston-Southampton

EAG: Le Havre-Antwerp-Rotterdam-Bremerhaven-Charleston-Miami-Veracruz-Altamira-Houston-New Orleans-Le Havre

MENA（Non-OA loop）：Algeciras-Fos-Genoa-La Spezia-Barcelona-Valencia-New York-Norfolk-Savannah-Miami- Algeciras



4 Asia – Middle East services:

OCEAN Alliance offer unmatched service in market by operating 4 loops. COSCO provide abundant space by deploying 20000TEU vessels in Middle East Trade. The highest frequency is provided: 4 weekly services from Central and South China, 3 services from North China, 4 weekly service to Jebel Ali and 3 services to Dammam. In 2021, we make further improvement on transit time by establishing fastest service to Sohar(18days from Central China to Sohar). Meanwhile, Middle East service is further enhanced by Abu Dhabi hub, which provide smooth connection to Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, Oman and other Middle East countries. We provide leading service in the market as always.



MEX: Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo-Nansha-Singapore-Jebel Ali-Abu Dhabi-Dammam- Abu Dhabi-Port Kelang-Qingdao

MEX2: Lianyungang-Qingdao-Shanghai-Hong Kong –Shekou-Singapore-Jebel Ali-Hamad-Dammam-Jubail-Abu Dhabi-Singapore-Nansha-Lianyungang

MEX4: Qingdao-Ningbo-Shekou-Singapore-Sohar-Jebel Ali-Bahrain-Dammam-Singapore- Qingdao

MEX5: （PSW8）-Kaoshsiung-Ningbo-Shanghai-Shekou-Port Kelang-Jebel Ali

-Umm Qasr-Jebel Ali-Port Kelang-Cai Mep-Hong Kong-Kaoshsiung-(PSW8)



2 Asia - Red Sea services:

The Red Sea services connect major ports in China and S.E.A to broad coverage of Red Sea ports including Jeddah, Sokhna, Aqaba, Djibouti express. By using Jeddah as hub we can further reach more ports including Aden and Hodeidah.



RES1: Tianjin-Qingdao-Ningbo-Nansha-Shekou -Singapore-Jeddah-Sokhna-Aqaba-Jeddah-Port Kelang -Ningbo-Tianjin

RES2: Shanghai-Ningbo-Taipei-Xiamen-Shekou-Singapore--Djibouti-Jeddah-Sokhna-Aqaba-Djibouti-Singapore-Shanghai