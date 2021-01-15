2021 January 15 16:01

Tallink Grupp appoints new Managing Director for Swedish subsidiary Tallink Silja AB

Tallink Grupp has today announced that it has appointed Mr Ats Joorits as the new Managing Director for Tallink Silja AB, the shipping company’s Swedish subsidiary, as the company’s current Managing Director Marcus Risberg leaves the company to take up a new position as CEO of Destination Gotland.

Mr Joorits will take up the position from 15 March 2021 when Mr Risberg leaves the company to take up his new role.

Ats Joorits has worked in Tallink Grupp and Tallink Silja AB since 2006 and currently holds the position of Group Head of Quality Management, based in Sweden. Prior to that he has held the positions of Deputy CEO and Head of Sales and Marketing, and Product Manager in Tallink Silja AB. Before joining Tallink, Mr Joorits worked at the Holland America Line between 2005-2006 and held various media and broadcasting roles between 1991-2004 in Sweden and the USA. Mr Joorits holds a Master’s degree in Tourism Administration from the George Washington University, USA.

Commenting on the new appointment, Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said:

„It is of course sad that Marcus Risberg will be leaving Tallink Grupp after many years of excellent service, but we are delighted on his behalf that he gets to start a new role in an exciting organisation and continues to help develop and support the Swedish tourism industry in his new role. We wish him all the best in his new role and thank him for his dedication and contribution to Tallink over the many years, in particular during the past extremely challenging year.

„In order to secure the sustainability and continuity of the business and to carry forward the many great ideas and plans we have for our Swedish subsidiary, I am pleased that Ats Joorits has agreed to take on the role of Managing Director for Tallink Silja AB with his significant knowledge and background of the business as a result of his 15 years of service. At this time when it is crucial to ensure continuity in our business, it was important to appoint the new Managing Director from our own ranks, locally in Sweden to ensure detailed knowledge of the business, the local culture and the contacts from the start. Particularly at this challenging time as we start to rebuild our operations after the COVID crisis and continue to secure the company’s future.“