  • 2021 January 15 14:22

    Zvezda Shipyard starts cutting steel for third MR product carrier

    The tankers will be operated under long-term time-charter agreements between Sovcomflot and NOVATEK

    Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) has commenced cutting steel for the third MR product carrier operating on gas fuel, Rosneft says in a press release.

    The first steel plates have been cut in hull production workshop by highly accurate plasma gas cutting machine. 

    The tanker will have a deadweight of about 50,000 tonnes, length of over 180 meters, width of over 32 meters and draft of 13 meters. Ships of 1B ice class will be able to operate safely round the year in ice waters including those of the Baltic Sea.

    The product carriers are intended for transportation of oil products and gas condensate under long-term time-charter agreements between Sovcomflot and NOVATEK.

    Propulsion plants of the product carriers will be powered by environmentally friendly gas fuel. The ships characteristics have been developed in compliance with the requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

    The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is being constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The Shipyard’s order portfolio exceeds 50 vessels (59 vessels including options) at the moment. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

