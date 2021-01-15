2021 January 15 14:47

First steel cut for new Carnival Celebration, next Excel-class ship set to debut from PortMiami in 2022

The maritime tradition to mark the first steel cut for a new ship took place for Carnival Celebration at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, as Carnival Cruise Line prepares for its next Excel-class ship that will debut next year.



A sister ship to the highly anticipated Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration is scheduled to begin sailing from PortMiami in November 2022, part of Carnival Cruise Line’s year-long 50th birthday festivities.



Following the ceremony – which was attended by Carnival’s Senior Vice President of New Builds Ben Clement and Meyer Turku’s CEO Tim Meyer – work officially began on Carnival Celebration’s innovative offerings, many of which have made Mardi Gras one of the most anticipated ships in cruising. Like Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration will also include BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, along with unique design features created specifically for this vessel, and new signature venues that will be specific to this ship.



“The steel-cutting ceremony marks the beginning of yet another exciting chapter for Carnival Cruise Line. Not only will Carnival Celebration feature signature amenities from Mardi Gras but usher in a new era for Carnival Cruise Line with some special innovations created just for her that we’re sure our guests will enjoy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re equally excited about Carnival Celebration’s role in our 50th birthday festivities which will serve as an unforgettable way for our fans to mark this exciting milestone in our company’s history.”



Carnival Celebration is scheduled to debut in November 2022 and will offer year-round service from PortMiami’s new Terminal F being constructed specifically for Carnival Cruise Line. The addition of Carnival Celebration to Miami will maintain PortMiami’s position as the top embarkation port for Carnival Cruise Line.



Carnival’s 50th Birthday festivities begin in March 2022 – the company’s birthday month – with a series of commemorative sailings that will feature special entertainment and itineraries and continuing all year long, culminating with Carnival Celebration’s arrival in November.