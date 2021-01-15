2021 January 15 13:26

Holland America Line opens bookings for Europe 2022 cruises - four ships span the region on itineraries ranging from 7 to 21 days

Holland America Line says it has opened bookings for its 2022 Europe season that features culturally rich locales and a new combination of ships, including two Pinnacle Class vessels. From April through October, dozens of unique Europe itineraries — ranging from seven to 21 days — will be offered aboard Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Westerdam and Volendam.



In addition to transatlantic crossings to and from Europe, the five Holland America Line ships will cover the entire region on voyages that were designed to inspire even the most avid traveler. The ships will explore the Baltic, British Isles, French and Spanish rivieras, Iberian Peninsula, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe including Iceland, Greenland, Norway and the North Cape.



Highlights of Holland America Line's 2022 Europe cruising season include:



Historic 150th anniversary Transatlantic: On Oct. 15, 1872, Rotterdam I — the first Holland America Line ship — embarked on its maiden voyage from Rotterdam to New York. Exactly 150 years later on Oct. 15, 2022, Rotterdam VII will depart Rotterdam once again as Holland America Line recreates this historic crossing on its 150th anniversary with calls at Plymouth, England; an overnight in New York City, New York, then continuing onto Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



8 Departure cities: Amsterdam and Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; Boston, Massachusetts; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Venice, Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Piraeus (Athens), Greece.



14 Overnight ports: Dublin, Ireland; Istanbul, Turkey; Le Havre (Paris), France; New York, New York; Reykjavik, Iceland; Rouen (Paris), France; South Queensferry (Edinburgh), Scotland; St. Petersburg, Russia; Stockholm, Sweden; Valletta, Malta; and Barcelona, Copenhagen, Rotterdam and Venice.



18 Evening departure cities (between 10 p.m. - midnight): Bordeaux and La Rochelle, France; Cadiz (Seville), Spain; Dublin; Dubrovnik and Split, Croatia; Haifa, Israel; Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; Lisbon, Portugal; Livorno (Pisa/Florence) and Ravenna, Italy; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Mykonos and Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Ponta Delgada, Azores; Portland and Gibraltar, United Kingdom; and Warnemünde, Germany.



