2021 January 15 12:49

Anatoly Meshcheryakov appointed as Director of Transport Department

RF Government approves heads of new departments within its office



Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a Decree on appointment of heads of newly established departments within RF Government Office.

According to the official website of RF Government, Transport Department will be headed by Anatoly Meshcheryakov whose previous position was State Secretary – Deputy General Director of Russian Railways.



Industry Department will be headed by Kirill Lysogorsky whose previous position was Director of the Department of Industry, Energy and Transport.



Regional Development Department will be headed by Vasily Anokhin whose previous position was Deputy Head of Vice-PM Marat Khusnullin’s office.



Construction Department will be headed by Maxim Stepanov whose previous position was Director of the Department of Regional Development and Infrastructure.



Legislative and Regulatory Support Department will be headed by Pavel Stepanov whose previous position was Director of Legislative Support Department.



Energy Department will be headed by Pavel Livinsky, General Director of Rosseti.



Consolidated Analytical Department will be headed by Aleksandr Buryak whose previous position was Deputy Head of the Analytical Department of the Federal Tax Service.



On 12 January 2021, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved amendments into the structure of RF Government Office. It will comprise seven new departments: healthcare, industry regional development, social development, construction, transport, energy. They are to replace the Department of Healthcare and Social Development, Department of Industry, Energy and Transport, Department of Regional Development and Infrastructure.

