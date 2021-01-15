2021 January 15 10:56

Turnover of DeloPorts terminals grew by 36% in 2020

The turnover of DeloPorts terminals, the stevedore asset of the largest Russian transport and logistics holding Delo Group, grew by 36% in 2020 compared to the same period last year due to the growth in grain and container handling, amounting to 11.2 million tons, the company says in a press release.

In 2020, the container terminal NUTEP (part of DeloPorts) increased its container turnover by 30% in twenty-foot equivalent, handling 486.83 thousand TEUs against the background of a general decrease in container turnover in Russian ports for 2020 by 2.3%. In the 4th quarter of 2020, the growth in container handling by NUTEP in comparison with the same period in 2019 amounted to 22.64%.

Grain handling at the KSK terminal (part of DeloPorts) in 2020 increased by 43% compared to 2019 and amounted to 5.1 mln tons. The terminal set an absolute annual record for handling grain, exceeding the 5 mln tons in December 2020. The volume of cargo handled in the 4th quarter of 2020 increased by 32% compared to the 4th quarter of 2019.

DeloPorts CEO Igor Yakovenko, assessing the positive results of 2020, outlined: “The past year, on the one hand, turned out to be difficult for the country's economy, the enterprises and the entire industries due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, due to market conditions, there was a sharp increase in container turnover and an increase in the volume of exports of Russian grain. Part of this cargo traffic went through the assets of DeloPorts and we were able to confirm that we were ready for everything in terms of throughput capacities and employees experience. Once again, we were convinced of the expediency and timeliness of the implemented investment projects of DeloPorts. This is especially true of the grain cargo, the transshipment of which at the end of the year for the first time in the history of the KSK terminal crossed the mark of 5 million tons. We were prepared in advance for such a development of events, having put into operation an additional silo park in 2019 and thereby increased the grain storage volume to 220 thousand tons and the annual throughput of the terminal to 6 million tons. The professionalism of our employees and the optimal use of production capacities made it possible in 2020 to successfully handle all the declared grain shipments through the KSK terminal, while setting absolute monthly and annual records. NUTEP also coped with an increase in container turnover by a third, thanks to an increase to 700 thousand. TEUs of the terminal's capacity after the launch of a new deep-water container berth No. 38 in 2019. In 2021, the trend of strengthening the production and human potential of DeloPorts assets will continue, we plan to launch a new grain berth No. 40A and expand the tugboats fleet of “Delo” Service Company with commissioning of the sixth modern tugboat "Delovoy-6".

In 2020, the fleet of Delo Service Company rendered 1,332 mooring services, which is 32% higher than last year's result. Transshipment of general and Ro-Ro cargo in 2020 amounted to 38 thousand tons.

Cargo type 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 2020 2019 2020/ 2019* Containers 1 498 1 613 1 238 1 733 6 082 4 641 31% Grain 1 076 800 1 612 1 635 5 123 3 576 43% General cargo 10 7 1 19 38 44 -14% Total cargo throughput 2 585 2 420 2 850 3 387 11 243 8 261 36% including: Containers (‘000 TEU) 126 128 100 133 487 375 30%

Service type Mooring operations (units) 308 292 313 419 1 332 1 012 32%

