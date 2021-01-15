  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 15 10:56

    Turnover of DeloPorts terminals grew by 36% in 2020

    The turnover of DeloPorts terminals, the stevedore asset of the largest Russian transport and logistics holding Delo Group, grew by 36% in 2020 compared to the same period last year due to the growth in grain and container handling, amounting to 11.2 million tons, the company says in a press release.

    In 2020, the container terminal NUTEP (part of DeloPorts) increased its container turnover by 30% in twenty-foot equivalent, handling 486.83 thousand TEUs against the background of a general decrease in container turnover in Russian ports for 2020 by 2.3%. In the 4th quarter of 2020, the growth in container handling by NUTEP in comparison with the same period in 2019 amounted to 22.64%.

    Grain handling at the KSK terminal (part of DeloPorts) in 2020 increased by 43% compared to 2019 and amounted to 5.1 mln tons. The terminal set an absolute annual record for handling grain, exceeding the 5 mln tons in December 2020. The volume of cargo handled in the 4th quarter of 2020 increased by 32% compared to the 4th quarter of 2019.

    DeloPorts CEO Igor Yakovenko, assessing the positive results of 2020, outlined: “The past year, on the one hand, turned out to be difficult for the country's economy, the enterprises and the entire industries due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, due to market conditions, there was a sharp increase in container turnover and an increase in the volume of exports of Russian grain. Part of this cargo traffic went through the assets of DeloPorts and we were able to confirm that we were ready for everything in terms of throughput capacities and employees experience. Once again, we were convinced of the expediency and timeliness of the implemented investment projects of DeloPorts. This is especially true of the grain cargo, the transshipment of which at the end of the year for the first time in the history of the KSK terminal crossed the mark of 5 million tons. We were prepared in advance for such a development of events, having put into operation an additional silo park in 2019 and thereby increased the grain storage volume to 220 thousand tons and the annual throughput of the terminal to 6 million tons. The professionalism of our employees and the optimal use of production capacities made it possible in 2020 to successfully handle all the declared grain shipments through the KSK terminal, while setting absolute monthly and annual records. NUTEP also coped with an increase in container turnover by a third, thanks to an increase to 700 thousand. TEUs of the terminal's capacity after the launch of a new deep-water container berth No. 38 in 2019. In 2021, the trend of strengthening the production and human potential of DeloPorts assets will continue, we plan to launch a new grain berth No. 40A and expand the tugboats fleet of “Delo” Service Company with commissioning of the sixth modern tugboat "Delovoy-6".

    In 2020, the fleet of Delo Service Company rendered 1,332 mooring services, which is 32% higher than last year's result. Transshipment of general and Ro-Ro cargo in 2020 amounted to 38 thousand tons.

     

    Cargo type

    1Q20

    2Q20

    3Q20

    4Q20

    2020

    2019

    2020/

    2019*

    Containers

    1 498

    1 613

    1 238

    1 733

    6 082

    4 641

    31%

    Grain

    1 076

    800

    1 612

    1 635

    5 123

    3 576

    43%

    General cargo

    10

    7

    1

    19

    38

    44

    -14%

    Total cargo throughput

    2 585

    2 420

    2 850

    3 387

    11 243

    8 261

    36%

    including:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Containers

    (‘000 TEU)

    126

    128

    100

    133

    487

    375

    30%

    Service type

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Mooring operations (units)

    308

    292

    313

    419

    1 332

    1 012

    32%

     

    Turnover ('000 tons) *

Другие новости по темам: DeloPorts  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 15

18:15 Organic fertilizers and biogas from biowaste in the Helsinki region – commercial use of the Lohja biogas plant started up
18:04 New Speakers and Sponsors announced for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology virtual conference
17:51 High reliability of Limburg Express requires expansion
17:41 Gulf of Guinea records highest ever number of crew kidnapped in 2020, according to IMB’s annual piracy report
17:38 Diana Shipping announces increase in tender offer price for its shares of common stock and extension of expiration date
17:29 OCEAN Alliance Day 5 Product signing ceremony
17:08 i4 Insight partner with FNT to integrate Condition Monitoring service
17:06 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2020 grew by 13% Y-o-Y
17:03 The effects of the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations on Finnlines passenger traffic
16:42 Launching of Viking Glory slated for Jan 26
16:28 Carisbrooke Shipping and SMT Shipping partner with Nautilus Labs for collaboration to optimize fleet performance
16:01 Tallink Grupp appoints new Managing Director for Swedish subsidiary Tallink Silja AB
15:17 USCG cutter Joseph Gerczak to increase maritime presence in Pacific
14:47 First steel cut for new Carnival Celebration, next Excel-class ship set to debut from PortMiami in 2022
14:22 Zvezda Shipyard starts cutting steel for third MR product carrier
13:57 Bunkering of a new-generation LNG-powered container ships begins in Rotterdam
13:26 Holland America Line opens bookings for Europe 2022 cruises - four ships span the region on itineraries ranging from 7 to 21 days
13:08 SCF takes delivery of new LNG carrier to expand long-standing partnership with Shell
12:49 Anatoly Meshcheryakov appointed as Director of Transport Department
12:34 BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
11:21 Sakura Kuma named as new managing director of APM Terminals Japan
10:56 Turnover of DeloPorts terminals grew by 36% in 2020
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 15, 2021
10:04 Jinling hands over Grimaldi Group’s second GG5G Class hybrid ro-ro
09:57 Biggest Dutch project for CO2 reduction, Porthos, is on schedule
09:55 Bunker prices show no significant changes at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:34 Crude oil prices continue decreasing in expectation of COVID-19 related lockdowns to affect the demand
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of January 14

2021 January 14

18:25 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y
18:03 Torvald Klaveness First Steamship joins Baumarine by MaruKlav
17:48 Exports of Transneft oil via seaports fell by 21.3%
17:31 Wärtsilä SmartMove Suite sets sail with the American Steamship Company
16:47 Marine Administration of the Russian Federation extends validity of seafarers’ documents
16:23 CMA CGM announces Empty Equipment Imbalance Surcharge for cargo from North Europe, United Kingdom, Baltic States, Scandinavia & Russia to Nigeria
16:18 Bunker Outlook, Jan 14, 2020
16:03 Contecon Manzanillo caps off 2020 with 1M TEU milestone
15:55 Enhanced requirements for shore-based personnel boarding vessels in the Port of Singapore
15:41 Dredging fleet of Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch expanded with dredging convoy
15:23 Equinor selected for largest-ever US offshore wind award
15:03 Konecranes makes first UK installation of S-series crane
14:44 Bunker prices increased in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:22 Abu Dhabi Ports to provide container transportation services between Musaffah-based facility and Khalifa Port
14:03 North Sea Port feels reports 63.5 million tons of cargo transhipment from maritime shipping in 2020
13:40 Port of Riga saw cargo structure changes in 2020
13:23 Kalmar’s straddle carrier technology to enhance operational capabilities at Iles de la Réunion
13:21 Port Houston annual container volumes near record in December 2020
12:48 Throughput of Sovetskaya Gavan port surged by 83% in 2020
12:04 Portuguese and Greek Prime Ministers visit European Maritime Safety Agency
11:59 Port of Oakland loaded imports up 11 percent in Dec. 2020
10:47 Year 2020 ended with 6.6 million tons of various cargo handled by Port of Liepaya
10:20 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 14, 2021
10:19 PGNiG received its fourth LNG delivery in Klaipėda
10:12 Neptune Energy awards $6.5M contracts for Cygnus gas facility
09:53 Hydrogen Council reaches 100+ members
09:50 UAntwerp and Port of Antwerp testing innovative technology for autonomous shipping
09:28 Crude oil prices decrease in response to dollar rise
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of January 13

2021 January 13

18:01 Holland Shipyards Group awarded with contract to build three additional vessels for Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel
17:49 Port of Antwerp appoints International Representative for Russia
17:15 Jinling delivers last DFDS mega ro-ro