2021 January 15 11:21

Sakura Kuma named as new managing director of APM Terminals Japan

To support the expansion of the company’s business in Japan, Sakura Kuma will join APM Terminals Japan as CEO effective 1 February 2021.



“I am pleased to welcome Sakura Kuma to APM Terminals Japan, where she will play a key role in the acceleration of our strategic transformation and lead the development of our business at the recently expanded Minami Honmoku terminals (MC1-4) in Yokohama”, says Tim Smith, Head of Terminals, Asia at APM Terminals.



Prior to joining APM Terminals, Sakura Kuma held several leadership positions within marketing and sales, new business development and corporate management in NYK, as well as secondments to NYK Bulk & Projects Carrier Ltd, Yusen Terminal Inc. and Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation (YKIP).



“With nearly two decades spent in the port, shipping and logistics industries, Sakura brings extensive experience, strong management skills and a proven record of business development. We are very pleased to have Sakura strengthen our leadership team and drive the exciting growth of our business in Japan,” adds Tim Smith.



“I am excited to join APM Terminals - a great company with a significant international portfolio. There is so much ports can do to deliver synergies and contribute to A.P. Moller - Maersk’s core strategy of integrated container logistics. I am looking forward to joining the team and it will be absolutely thrilling to become the first female CEO in a Japanese port.”



Capacity increase in Yokohama



In 2020, APM Terminals Japan won a tender for a 10-year agreement with the Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation (YKIP) to increase existing berth capacity at its Yokohama terminal by adding two additional large berths (MC3 and MC4), giving APM Terminals a strong competitive edge as the only terminal operator in Greater Tokyo area capable of handling vessels up to 20,000 TEU.



The development increases terminal volumes from 1.1m TEU to 2.1m TEU and is expected to serve as platform for attracting additional liner customers. The expansion to a 4-berth facility creates a world-class integrated terminal with superior ocean capabilities and the opportunity to further develop landside products.



About APM Terminals



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. We’re uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business and achieve better supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability. APM Terminals' team of 21,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 74 terminals in our global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 40 million TEUs per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.