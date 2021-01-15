2021 January 15 09:55

Bunker prices show no significant changes at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $14

According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 15 January 2021 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $315 pmt (up $10 versus the early week; $10 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $440 pmt (up $5 versus the previous period; $10 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $425 pmt (up $5 versus Tuesday; $20 less than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $395 pmt (up $5, versus the previous period; $15 less than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.