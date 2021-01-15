-
2021 January 15 09:55
Bunker prices show no significant changes at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $14
According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 15 January 2021 are as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $315 pmt (up $10 versus the early week; $10 less than in Rotterdam).
Average price of MGO - $440 pmt (up $5 versus the previous period; $10 less than in Rotterdam).
Average price of ULSFO - $425 pmt (up $5 versus Tuesday; $20 less than in Rotterdam).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $395 pmt (up $5, versus the previous period; $15 less than in Rotterdam).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
2021 January 15
2021 January 14
2021 January 13
