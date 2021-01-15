2021 January 15 09:34

Crude oil prices continue decreasing in expectation of COVID-19 related lockdowns to affect the demand

Oil prices fell by 0.15-0.35%

As of January 15 (07:34, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.35% lower to settle at $56.22 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.15% to $53.49 a barrel.

