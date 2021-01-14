2021 January 14 18:25

Throughput of Russian seaports in 2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y

Exports of liquid bulk cargo fell by 10.4%, exports of dry bulk cargo rose by 7.6%

In January-December 2020, Russian seaports handled 820.77 million tonnes, down 2.3% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

According to the statement, the decrease should be mainly attributed to the fall of liquid bulk cargo exports. However, dry bulk cargo handling grew by 7.6% to 404.72 million tonnes while liquid bulk cargo handling fell by 10.4% to 416.05 million tonnes.



Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by 8.4% to 96.03 million tonnes including 30.15 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-4.9%) and 65.88 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-9.9 %).



Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin fell by 5.8% to 241.47 million tonnes including 112.81 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.4%) and 128.66 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-12.0%).



Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin fell by 2.4% to 251.97 million tonnes including 111.55 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+16.1%) and 140.42 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-13.4%).



Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin rose by 9.5% to 8.1 million tonnes including 3.38 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+21.2%) and 4.72 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+2.5%).



Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 4.6% to 223.19 million tonnes including 146.82 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+8.5%) and 76.37 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.3%).