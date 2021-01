2021 January 14 17:48

Exports of Transneft oil via seaports fell by 21.3%

Exports of diesel fuel totaled 23.1 million tonnes



In January-December 2020, Transneft's oil exports via seaports totaled 108.7 million tonnes, down 21.3%, year-on-year.



According to the company’s statistics, exports via the port of Novorossiysk totaled 0.6 million tonnes (in 2019 - 31 million tonnes); via Primorsk – 33.2 million tonnes (in 2019 – 47.5 million tonnes); via Kozmino – 32.9 million tonnes (in 2019 – 33.2 million tonnes); via Ust-Luga – 21.9 million tonnes (in 2019 – 26.4 million tonnes).



Exports of diesel fuel totaled 23.1 million tonnes (in 2019 – 20.7 million tonnes) including 16.1 million tonnes exported via Primorsk (in 2019 – 13.5 million tonnes); 2.3 million tonnes – via Vysotsk (in 2019 – 2.3 million tonnes); 4.7 million tonnes – via Novorossiysk (in 2019 – 4.9 million tonnes).



In general, exports of crude oil and oil products by Transneft’s system decreased by 12.7% to 208.4 million tonnes.



In 2021, exports are to total 439 million tonnes with 175.5 million tonnes to be exported to non-CIS countries including 96.6 million tonnes via the seaports (via Novorossiysk – 17.9 million tonnes, via Primorsk – 28.9 million tonnes, via Kozmino - 30.9 million tonnes, via Ust-Luga – 18.9 million tonnes).



In 2021, transportation of oil products by Transneft’s pipelines is to total 36.3 million tonnes including 31.8 million tonnes of diesel fuel with 21.8 million tonnes to be transported via seaports (16.3 million tonnes – via Primorsk, 2.4 million tonnes – via Vysotsk and 3.1 million tonnes – via Novorossiysk).



Transneft is the largest pipeline company in the world holding 68,000 km of trunk pipelines. The company’s control stock (78%) which is 100% of voting shares are controlled by the state.