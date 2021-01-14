2021 January 14 16:47

Marine Administration of the Russian Federation extends validity of seafarers’ documents

The documents are extended automatically for a three-month period



Marine Administration of the Russian Federation extends the validity of the expired of expiring credentials till 31 March 2021, says press center of RF Ministry of Transport. The decision is made amid the current epidemiological situation worldwide caused by expansion of COVID-19. It is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted functioning of the international shipping.



Crewmembers being on a voyage and not able to extend the validity of credentials through the established procedure will have their documents automatically extended for a three-month period.



The list of such documents includes: diplomas issued by Marine Administration of the Russian Federation; certificates of diploma recognition issued by a foreign country; credentials; certificates allowing for operation on tankers; certificates of ship's cooks; other documents required under the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978.



No extension marks or new documents are required.



According to the statement, Marine Administration of the Russian Federation reserves the right to change or cancel the above mentioned measures any time, depending on the situation with the COVID-19 expansion.

The previous extension covered the period through December 31.



