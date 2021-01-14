2021 January 14 15:41

Dredging fleet of Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch expanded with dredging convoy

The branch’s fleet now numbers 6 units



The dredging fleet of Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch has been expanded with a dredging convoy consisting of a bucket dredger of Project Р-36 named Severo-Zapadny – 503 and a self-propelled barge of Project Р-122 named ШС – 74, both built in 1982, the company says in a press release.



The dredging fleet of the Astrakhan branch which operates a total of 33 vessels now numbers 6 units.



In 2021, the company is set to use the dredging convoy for dredging at 155-160 km of the Volga-Caspian Canal.



