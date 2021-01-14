2021 January 14 16:03

Contecon Manzanillo caps off 2020 with 1M TEU milestone

Contecon Manzanillo (CMSA) positively ended a difficult year with a milestone with the handling of its year-to-date one millionth TEU last December, ICTSI said in its release.

CMSA, which operates the Second Specialized Container Terminal (TEC-II), achieved the feat during the call of CMA CGM Jacques Joseph on 29 December.



With a 33 percent market share in Manzanillo, CMSA is competitively positioned as the only terminal capable of meeting the continuously growing volume requirement at the Port of Manzanillo. Its 34-year concession period covers 72.42 hectares, 70 percent of which has been developed and accounts for a dynamic capacity of 1,664,000 TEUs.

Equipped with world-class infrastructure facilities, the terminal has a 53-hectare container yard–the largest in the port–with a total of 786 reefer plugs. TEC-II is also the only terminal that has inspection points for refrigerated merchandise and dry cargo for faster customer transactions.

The Port of Manzanillo is Mexico’s most important port and the third most important in the Latin America region.



About Contecon Manzanillo SA de CV (CMSA)

In June 2010, ICTSI signed a 34-year concession for the development and operation of the Second Specialized Container Terminal (TEC-II) at the Port of Manzanillo in Mexico. ICTSI established a subsidiary, Contecon Manzanillo SA de CV to operate the Port of Manzanillo. Ideally located to serve the growing Asian trade, CMSA is Mexico's gateway to the Pacific coast and is close to major consumer markets, such as Mexico City and the country's largest industrial areas.

About International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.