2021 January 14 13:23

Kalmar’s straddle carrier technology to enhance operational capabilities at Iles de la Réunion

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, and DMP, Kalmar’s regional dealer, have signed a contract to deliver eight diesel-electric straddle carriers for use at the terminal of Iles de la Réunion, Kalmar said in its release. Four of the machines will be delivered to SGM Manutention and four to Société De Manutention Et De Consignation Maritime (SOMACOM). The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q4 order intake with delivery scheduled to be completed during Q3 2021.

Port of Pointe des Galets (Port Reunion), the busiest container port in the Indian Ocean, is situated on the North coast of Réunion Island. It is the island’s only port, located some 20 kilometres from the island’s capital St Denis. The main cargoes handled are petroleum products, building materials, sugar products, grain and food produce. The port’s equipment fleet already includes Kalmar straddle carriers, reachstackers, forklifts and empty container handlers.

The new Kalmar Straddle Carriers delivered to SOMACOM and SGM will be powered by a highly efficient diesel-electric power unit and feature excellent manoeuvrability, quiet operation and easy maintenance. The spacious, ergonomic cabin and intuitive user interface will help to improve productivity by ensuring that operators benefit from the best possible driving experience.

