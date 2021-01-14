  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 14 12:48

    Throughput of Sovetskaya Gavan port surged by 83% in 2020

    The number of calls increased by 68%YoY

    In January-December 2020, throughput of Sovetskaya Gavan port (Vanino, Khabarovsk Territory) exceeded 1 million tonnes of cargo for the first time in the port history. The port’s annual throughput is 83% higher than the result of the previous year, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says referring to the Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities.

    According to the statement, the result should be attributed to “efficient use of port facilities by operators of the terminals”.

    Throughput growth was registered in all segments of cargo with the highest increase ensured by NNK-Gavanbunker, Nord+, Buker-Portm Remstal, Terminal Sovgavan.

    In 2020, the number of calls increased by 68%, year-on-year, to 714 calls versus 425 calls in 2019.

    The port of Sovetskaya Gavan was established in 1993. In 2000, it obtained the status of an international port with a border check point.

    Throughput capacity of the port’s terminals is 2.261 million tonnes. Among the most promising projects is the construction of an LPG handling facility.

Sovetskaya Gavan  


