2021 January 14 16:23
CMA CGM announces Empty Equipment Imbalance Surcharge for cargo from North Europe, United Kingdom, Baltic States, Scandinavia & Russia to Nigeria
CMA CGM has announced Equipment Imbalance Surcharge applicable as follows as from February 1st, 2021 until further notice:
Origin Range: From North Europe, United Kingdom, Baltic States, Scandinavia & Russia
Destination Range: To Nigeria
Equipment: Dry & OOG
Date of application: From February 1st, 2021 (date of loading)
Amounts: USD 150/EUR 125/GBP 110 per 20' & 40'
Payment: Prepaid
