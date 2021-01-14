2021 January 14 16:23

CMA CGM announces Empty Equipment Imbalance Surcharge for cargo from North Europe, United Kingdom, Baltic States, Scandinavia & Russia to Nigeria

CMA CGM has announced Equipment Imbalance Surcharge applicable as follows as from February 1st, 2021 until further notice:

Origin Range: From North Europe, United Kingdom, Baltic States, Scandinavia & Russia

Destination Range: To Nigeria

Equipment: Dry & OOG

Date of application: From February 1st, 2021 (date of loading)

Amounts: USD 150/EUR 125/GBP 110 per 20' & 40'

Payment: Prepaid