2021 January 14 10:19

PGNiG received its fourth LNG delivery in Klaipėda

The Polish Oil and Gas Company says a load of approx. 3000 cubic meters of LNG has arrived at the Klaipėdos Nafta (KN) reloading station. Since April 2020 PGNiG has been the sole user of the facility. Already more than 4,000 tons of LNG have been loaded into tank trucks for delivery to customers since then.

“For PGNiG, the use of the Klaipeda station is an opportunity to expand into new markets in the small-scale LNG segment. Our cooperation with Lithuanian partners is excellent. So far, we have already received four loads there, and loaded over 250 tank trucks with with a total of over 4,000 tons of liquefied natural gas,” commented Paweł Majewski, President of the PGNiG Management Board.

LNG intended for PGNiG was delivered to Klaipeda by the vessel named Kairos. The latest liquefied natural gas shipment came from Norway. So far, PGNiG has received four deliveries of liquefied natural gas in Klaipeda with a volume of approx. 3,000 cubic meters each. Previous deliveries took place in June, August and November 2020.

“KN-operated Klaipėda LNG reloading station has reached a new level of utilization since PGNiG became a user. This cooperation contributes to KN‘s goal to create value for the fast growing small-scale regional LNG market. There is much of potential in the small-scale LNG activities on both national and regional scale, therefore we are looking forward to increasing a volume of commercial operations in a response to market demand,“ said Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN.

Klaipėdos Nafta, the operator of oil and LNG terminals, has entered into a five-year strategic partnership agreement with PGNiG in November 2019.