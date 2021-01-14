2021 January 14 09:53

Hydrogen Council reaches 100+ members

After a year of unprecedented momentum for hydrogen, the Hydrogen Council, a global coalition of CEOs committed to accelerating the energy transition with hydrogen, has welcomed seventeen new members. Launched by thirteen founding members in 2017, the Council now counts 109 companies from 20+ countries around the world, bringing together an even wider range of sectors along the entire hydrogen value chain, Hydrogen Council said in its release.



The Hydrogen Council is joined by six new steering members: CF Industries, Chemours, MSC Group, SABIC, Solvay and Uniper; nine supporting members: ACME, Black & Veatch, Bureau Veritas, Delek US Holdings, Enbridge Gas, PETRONAS, Reliance Industries Limited, Sinoma Science & Technology and Tokyo Gas; and two new investors: GIC and Natixis. With these new members, the Hydrogen Council continues to grow not only in size, but also in diversity.

The new members are headquartered across Europe, the United States and Asia, and represent sectors including shipping and logistics (MSC Group), chemicals (Chemours, SABIC, Solvay), energy infrastructure and distribution (Uniper, Delek US Holdings, Enbridge Gas, PETRONAS, Tokyo Gas), ammonia production (CF Industries), material technology (Sinoma Science & Technology), testing and certification (Bureau Veritas), engineering and construction (Black & Veatch) and finance (GIC, Natixis). Solar energy company ACME and conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited are the first Indian companies to join the Council.

The announcement comes as the Hydrogen Council and the hydrogen industry worldwide are ramping up efforts for the next stage in the development of the global hydrogen economy.

On 18-19 January 2021, the CEOs of Hydrogen Council member companies will convene virtually for the coalition’s annual meeting to set priorities for the year to come.

About the Hydrogen Council:

The Hydrogen Council is a global CEO-led initiative that brings together leading companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the clean energy transition. Using its global reach to promote collaboration between governments, industry and investors, it provides guidance on accelerating the deployment of hydrogen solutions around the world. The Council believes that hydrogen has a key role to play in the global energy transition by helping to diversify energy sources worldwide, foster business and technological innovation as drivers for long-term economic growth, and decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors. The Council acts as a business marketplace, bringing together a diverse group of 109 companies based in 20+ countries and across the entire hydrogen value chain, including large multinationals, innovative SMEs, and investors. The Hydrogen Council serves as a resource for safety standards and an interlocutor for the investment community, while identifying opportunities for regulatory advocacy in key geographies.