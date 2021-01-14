2021 January 14 09:28

Crude oil prices decrease in response to dollar rise

Oil prices fell by 0.13-0.27%

As of January 14 (07:50, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.27% lower to settle at $55.91 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.13% to $52.84 a barrel.

Crude oil prices decrease in response to rising dollar and increasing gasoline reserves in the USA.