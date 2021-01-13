2021 January 13 18:01

Holland Shipyards Group awarded with contract to build three additionals vessels for Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel

After delivering a hybrid ferry, ‘Gaarden’, in July 2020 and a fully electric ferry, ‘Düsternbrook’, that will be entering operations shortly, Holland Shipyards Group has signed a contract to build three additional hybrid vessels for Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel (SFK), the company said in its release.

The design of the three additional vessels is in line with the previously delivered vessel “Gaarden”. The ferries will measure 32,40 m by 8,80 m and will be provided with a hybrid drivetrain that can be powered by either generators or by means of a battery bank. The first two ferries will be delivered in February and May 2022 and the last one in the beginning of 2026.

With the new vessels, SFK is renewing their current fleet. The replacement of the fleet is in line with the environmental goals set by SFK and the city of Kiel. The city of Kiel aims to be CO₂ neutral by 2050 and expects shipping to play a major part in this shift.