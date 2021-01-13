-
Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $19
According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 13 January 2021 are as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $305 pmt (up $30 versus the previous week; $20 less than in Rotterdam).
Average price of MGO - $435 pmt (up $20 versus the previous period; $15 less than in Rotterdam).
Average price of ULSFO - $420 pmt (up $15 versus the last week of December; $25 less than in Rotterdam).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $390 pmt (up $22, versus the previous period; $15 less than in Rotterdam).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
