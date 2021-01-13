2021 January 13 16:14

Port of Brisbane implements Port Dues at its new cruise terminal

The Port of Brisbane in Australia will be using the digital port management module Port Dues to automatically calculate port dues, Port of Rotterdam said in its release.

Every year, the Port of Brisbane in Queensland, Australia not only receives all manner of freight vessels, but also some 200 cruise liners.

The port authority recently rounded off work on a new facility for these calls: the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal. The terminal is able to receive a range of cruise ships, including the very largest class worldwide.



Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd’s Head of Technology Teresa Murphy said: “The Port of Brisbane was looking for an innovative digital solution to streamline our cruise ship booking and invoicing process and has selected Port of Rotterdam’s solution to deliver. We are working very closely with our colleagues in Rotterdam and look forward to start using the new system when the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal becomes operational.” The Port Dues module collects all the information required for the accurate automated calculation and invoicing of port dues. Port authorities can use this feature to satisfy their various legal obligations in this context.



The application’s modular structure means that it has a low threshold for implementation – regardless of the port’s size. Port authorities can expand the system with extra modules as required. It enables port authorities to optimally manage their operations and take maximum advantage of the assets of their port. The system uses big data and artificial intelligence to compile accurate information about a variety of subjects, including ship ETAs and departure times. Operational KPIs, local safety and the port’s sustainability performance can be monitored via the application’s dashboard. The system can also be used to record and report irregularities and incidents. For the moment, Port of Brisbane will strictly be using the system for cruise ships, although it may expand the system to other call categories in the future.