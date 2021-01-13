2021 January 13 14:03

DNV GL changes name to DNV as it gears up for decade of transformation

DNV GL, the assurance and risk management company, will change its name to DNV on 1 March 2021, the company said in its release. The move comes after a comprehensive review of the company’s strategy as it positions itself for a world in which many of DNV’s markets are undergoing fundamental change. The present name has been in place since the 2013 merger between DNV (Det Norske Veritas) and GL (Germanischer Lloyd). The name simplification is a natural consequence of a successfully completed merger and of having operated as a fully integrated company for several years now.



The 2020s has been called the decade of transformation or the “exponential decade”, where the pace of the energy transition will be set and where food, health and transport systems will change immensely and digital technologies underpinning industry 4.0 will mature from experimentation into large-scale application. Most importantly, this is the decade where humanity will succeed or fail to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals.

As companies take on the complexities of digitalization and decarbonization, they need trust and assurance. Assurance is not only a service, but also the fundamental value created as a result of the services delivered by DNV. DNV’s ambition is to shape the future of assurance with more digitalized services and by leading the assurance of digitalization in the form of assuring data, digital twins and digitized processes.



