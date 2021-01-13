  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 13 13:05

    Kalmar and Nokia extend partnership in terminal automation

    Kalmar, part of Cargotec, and Nokia, will expand their ongoing collaboration to provide new solutions for ports and intermodal terminal operators seeking to automate operations and achieve greater productivity, the company said in its release. Nokia and Kalmar will combine their communications and cargo handling technology expertise in new joint go-to-market ventures, integrated solutions development and research collaboration.

    In the first of the new collaboration programs, Nokia and Kalmar will incorporate Nokia 4G and 5G private wireless into offering development for use with straddle carriers, automated stacking carriers and rubber-tyred gantry cranes. This will enable ports and terminal operators to increase container handling efficiency and enhance on-site safety levels.

    Other near-term technical collaboration will focus on 5G research projects in Finland as well as on ultra-reliable positioning for safe acceleration of automated cargo handling equipment.

    As a key component of joint go-to-market and solutions development, Nokia will provide the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution. Nokia DAC is an industrial-grade digitalization platform that provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network with industrial connectors and edge computing capabilities on a cloud-based monitoring system.

    In 2019, Kalmar and Ukkoverkot (now Edzcom), a leading private LTE network provider, announced an agreement with Nokia to build a wireless digitalization infrastructure for port and terminal research and development.

    Nokia has more than 220 large enterprise private wireless customers of which more than 30 are 5G. Analyst firm GlobalData has named Nokia as market leader in the private wireless marketplace.

    Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.

    Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people.

     

Другие новости по темам: Nokia, Kalmar  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 13

14:27 The Ocean Cleanup, A.P. Moller – Maersk extend relationship with new three-year partnership
14:03 DNV GL changes name to DNV as it gears up for decade of transformation
13:37 Singapore’s 2020 maritime performance resilient despite COVID-19 pandemic
13:05 Kalmar and Nokia extend partnership in terminal automation
12:58 Divers of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet start preparing for "Depth" competition of Army International Games-2021
12:58 Global natural gas liquefaction capacity is expected to nearly double by 2040
12:19 Russian Fishery Company reinstated in MSC lists
11:46 Admiral Makarov icebreaker carried out unique towing operation in NSR waters
11:22 Rosmorport successfully completed 2020 repair dredging plan
10:40 Yury Tsvetkov steps down from his position as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation
10:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 13 2021
10:08 Port of Rotterdam opens livestock checkpoint
09:54 Aleksandr Krutikov steps down from his position of First Deputy Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
09:35 Crude oil prices rise on US reserves data
09:18 Ric Campo reappointed as Chairman of the Port of Houston Authority
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of January 12
08:23 Bureau Veritas joins the Hydrogen Council

2021 January 12

18:16 Two autonomous electric Ro-Ro vessels driven by SCHOTTEL
18:13 SMM DIGITAL: Offshore dialogue. The value of wind and water
17:37 IBIA Board Elections 2021 are now open
17:28 Shell Marine awarded global lubricants contract with Carnival Corporation
17:06 The largest intermodal railway combi terminal of Europe is being built on the New Silk Road
16:34 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Electra with SwissMarine
16:13 NOVATEK and NLMK sign MOU on decarbonization
16:02 Port of Gdansk reports key stages of €1.3 billion infrastructure improvement plan will complete in 2021
15:50 Throughput of port Azov in 2020 fell by 3% YoY
15:34 Argentina port strike comes to an end with a new deal
14:32 Maersk Tankers hires Annelise Goldstein as its new Chief Human Resources Officer
14:08 Sustainable use of the oceans is one of the focal topics at SMM DIGITAL
13:44 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2020 fell by 6.7% YoY
13:21 Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution to optimise performance of UltraShip’s entire fleet
13:12 First LNG-powered ferry to serve UK takes to the water
12:49 Port of Liepaja throughput in 2020 fell by 10% Y-o-Y
12:25 ONE to offer two new direct services from North Europe to the East Mediterranean and Turkey
12:12 Transport Department to be established within RF Government Office
11:43 Throughput of Rosterminalugol grew by 8.2% in 2020
11:16 Cargotec’s MacGregor concludes a settlement agreement on the TTS marine and offshore businesses purchase price
10:44 Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA takes delivery of the sixth CLEANBU vessel
10:15 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 12, 2021
10:08 Intermodality announced as one of cornerstones of Świnoujście container terminal concept
09:31 Crude oil prices decrease amid uncertainty about demand
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of January 11

2021 January 11

19:39 Damen completes work on German Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV) diving bell ship
18:06 AMSA banned the Marshall Islands flagged livestock carrier Barkly Pearl for 24 months
17:49 Tallink Grupp publishes 2020 fourth quarter and December statistics
17:16 Valenciaport joins the club of the 12 largest ports in the world that lead the decarbonization and reduction of emissions
16:54 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 4.7% in 2020
16:25 Kalmar’s hybrid RTGs to support sustainable growth for Total Terminals International at the Port of Long Beach
16:05 Port Hedland welcomes first LNG-fuelled vessel
15:41 Admiral Kasatonov frigate of RF Navy's Northern Fleet continues performing missions in the Atlantic Ocean
15:16 A.P. Moller - Maersk increases sustainable rail transport alternatives
14:57 Klaipėda LNG terminal reports new milestone result
14:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 16,531 pmt
14:32 ABS selected by FueLNG to class the world’s first smart bunkering vessel
14:15 New service at Mindanao Container Terminal links Southern Philippines to Asia, Middle East
14:02 Klaipėdos Nafta joins Lithuanian Shipowners Association
13:26 Tallinna Sadam reports its operational volumes for 2020 full year and Q4
13:01 Hapag Lloyd retrofits 15,000 TEU container ship to run on LNG
12:30 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2020 fell by 42% YoY
12:01 HHLA PLT Italy starts on schedule