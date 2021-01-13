2021 January 13 12:58

Divers of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet start preparing for "Depth" competition of Army International Games-2021

The combined team of divers of the Baltic Fleet has started preparing for the competition of professional skills "Depth" of the Army International Games–2021, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Military personnel are trained on the basis of the emergency rescue squad of the Baltic Naval Base. More than 30 diving specialists from ship formations and fleet units take part in them.

In preparation for the competition, divers compete in the ability to search and survey underwater objects, conduct welding and cutting of metal, as well as the assembly of various structures under water. All exercises are performed on time.

To provide training, modern equipment is used, which has entered service with the search and rescue forces of the Baltic Fleet in recent years, including diving boats with modern pressure chambers.