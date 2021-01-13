2021 January 13 11:22

Rosmorport successfully completed 2020 repair dredging plan

FSUE “Rosmorport” says it successfully completed repair dredging plan for 2020. 49 facilities in 22 Russian seaports were provided with navigation parameters of water areas and approach channels.

According to operational data, dredging was carried out in the amount of 7.8 million m3 in such seaports as Arkhangelsk, Big Port Saint Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Kaliningrad, Rostov-on-Don, Azov, Taganrog, Eysk, Temryuk, Kavkaz, Taman, Novorossiysk, Tuapse, Astrakhan, Olya, Makhachkala and Shakhtersk.

Both FSUE “Rosmorport” fleet (17 dredgers and 8 units of the auxiliary fleet) and the fleet of contracting organizations, namely 4 dredgers, participated in dredging. The share of works performed by dredging equipment of the enterprise steadily grows in the total volume of repair dredging and amounted to 90% in this year.