2021 January 13 10:40

Yury Tsvetkov steps down from his position as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation

Yury Tsvetkov steps down from his position as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation on his own will. A related document (No 6-р) was signed by RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on 12 January 2021.



As Yury Tsvetkov told «Ъ» (Kommersant), his decision has no connection with the new management team of the Ministry of Transport or reorganization of RF Government Office. According to Kommersant, the position of the Deputy Minister of Transport can be taken by Aleksandr Poshivay, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, who can be replaced by Andrey Lavrishchev, head of FSUE Rosmorport.



Yury Tsvetkov took the joint position of Deputy Minister of Transport and head of Rosmorrechflot on 9 August 2018.



In the middle of November 2019, RF Government separated positions of Deputy Transport Minister and head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). Aleksandr Poshivay was appointed as the Head of Rosmorrechflot.



