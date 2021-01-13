2021 January 13 08:23

Bureau Veritas joins the Hydrogen Council

Bureau Veritas is now a supporting member of the Hydrogen Council, Bureau Veritas said in its release. The Hydrogen Council is a global CEO-led initiative launched in 2017 that brings together leading companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the clean energy transition.

Using its global reach to promote collaboration between governments, industry and investors, it provides guidance on accelerating the deployment of hydrogen solutions around the world. The Council now counts 109 companies from 20+ countries around the world, bringing together a wide range of sectors along the entire hydrogen value chain.

Hydrogen is a key element of the global effort for a low-carbon future. This global initiative will continue to play its strategic guidance role to bring hydrogen markets to scale.

Within an energy transition context, compliance with and assurance of sustainable new energy production, storage and distribution is a particular challenge.

This membership is in line with BV commitment to provide services and solutions dedicated to sustainability, notably in resources and production, through the BV Green Line.