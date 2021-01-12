2021 January 12 17:28

Shell Marine awarded global lubricants contract with Carnival Corporation

Shell Marine has been awarded a multi-year contract to provide marine lubricants to cruise line operator Carnival Corporation’s global fleet of 89 ships, the company said in its release. Carnival will also offset the carbon dioxide emissions from the marine lubricants it purchases from Shell, through Shell’s nature-based carbon credits.

About Shell Marine

Shell provides lubricants for the marine industry through its Shell Marine business. It serves over 10,000 vessels, ranging from large ocean-going tankers to small fishing boats in over 700 ports across 62 markets.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc is incorporated in England and Wales, has its headquarters in The Hague and is listed on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges. Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses including oil and gas exploration and production; production and marketing of liquefied natural gas and gas to liquids; manufacturing, marketing and shipping of oil products and chemicals and renewable energy projects.

About Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation & plc, one of the largest leisure travel companies in the world, provides travelers around the globe with extraordinary vacations at an exceptional value. The company’s portfolio of global cruise line brands includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard. Carnival Corporation also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon.