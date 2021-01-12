  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 12 17:37

    IBIA Board Elections 2021 are now open

    Voting for the IBIA Board Elections 2021 is now open until Tuesday 16th February, IBIA says in a press release.

    This year there are 10 candidates standing for election, with 3 vacancies to fill.

    Members of IBIA are encouraged to vote for the candidates who in their opinion will make a meaningful contribution to the running of the Association.

    All paid up members of IBIA should have received a link that will enable them to vote.

    The candidates in this year’s IBIA Board Elections are:

    • Alexander Prokopakis, CEO, LNG PRO Bunkers (based in Greece)
    • Alok Sharma, Senior Vice President, Inatech Europe Limited (based in United Kingdom)
    • Christian Kint, Chief Executive Officer, Oilchart International n.v. (based in Belgium)
    • Irene Notias, Founder and Managing Director, Prime’s Bunkerplus Services (based in Greece)
    • J. Stephen Simms, Principal, Simms Showers LLP (based in Maryland, USA)
    • Jaime Ochoa, Owner and Manager, CI International Fuels (based in Columbia)
    • Jesper Rosenkrans, Global Sales and Business Development Director, Total Marine Fuels Pte Ltd (based in Singapore)
    • Nicolas Vukelja, CEO and Co-Owner, Terramar Oil (based in Panama)
    • Sifis Vardinoyannis, Managing Director, SEKAVIN Bunkering Stations S.A. (based in Greece)
    • Wajdi Abdmessih, President, Seahawk Services (based in New Jersey, USA)

    Results of the election will be announced at the AGM during the week commencing Monday 22nd February 2021.

    The newly elected IBIA board members will take up their positions with effect from 1 April 2021.

