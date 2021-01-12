  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 12 17:06

    The largest intermodal railway combi terminal of Europe is being built on the New Silk Road

    The construction of the largest and most modern railway intermodal combi terminal in Europe has begun at the gates of the European Union in Fényeslitke (Hungary), near the Hungarian-Ukrainian border, East-West Intermodal Logistics said in its release.

    The East-West Gate (EWG) will be the continent’s first land-based intermodal combi terminal based on green technology using its own 5G network. The theoretical capacity of the terminal is 1 million TEU per year. Built at one of the strategic points in the economic corridor of the Belt and Road Initiative, the EWG can play a key role in delivering goods between Asia and Europe on an alternative route, faster and in larger quantities than before.

    On the EU side of the border of the European Union and Ukraine, in Fényeslitke, the construction of the largest and most modern intermodal combi terminal based on track change has started on 125 hectares – the construction of the substructure of the terminal and the normal railway connection are currently in progress.

    Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the EWG intermodal terminal, as the western gateway to the New Silk Road, offers a faster alternative route to Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia and Germany for freight traffic from Asia than the current land and maritime routes. The EWG, which is being built at the meeting point of the Russian wide-gauge and the European narrow-gauge railways in Hungary, is also a new, high-capacity opportunity for the export traffic to Asia from Western Europe.

    In addition, it may also have an important role in the better utilization of the Trans-Siberian Railway Network which has undergone significant improvements in the recent years. The trial operation of the facility is scheduled to begin in January 2022, while its final handover is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

    The EUR 61 million investment is financed entirely from private sources. The Hungarian Government has provided EUR 8.2 million to EWG as job creation subsidy.

    There will be built 5 wide-gauge and 5 narrow-gauge, 850 m long craneable tracks at the EWG terminal, therefore it will be possible to serve four 740 m long trains at the same time. EWG is the first land-based intermodal combi terminal on the continent which will use its own 5G network for internal communication and operation of its technology devices. The facility will be powered by green technology. A high- performance solar park as well as a heat pump system will provide power, and only electric terminal tractors and e-cars will be used in the terminal area.

    In addition to its fast and efficient loading technology compared to similar terminals in Poland and Belarus, and its free areas for further development, the EWG will have the significant advantage of handling ATEX- and ADR-certified 45-tonne cranes with dangerous goods and special handling materials – such as gas tank containers and chemicals – can also be transshipped, furthermore the terminal is also suitable for craning conventional public road semi-trailers onto rail wagons. The theoretical capacity of EWG with the forthcoming Hungarian railway line developments (the railway line “V0” bypassing Budapest) will be 1 million TEU per year. At the time of handover, the container and combi capacity will be 300- 500 thousand TEU units. The terminal will provide a full range of logistics services and when the operations starts, it will offer customers 15,000 square meters of leasable warehouse space. On the available  unbuilt areas, an additional 500,000 square meters of warehouse, assembly or production plant can be established if required.

Другие новости по темам: EWG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 12

18:16 Two autonomous electric Ro-Ro vessels driven by SCHOTTEL
18:13 SMM DIGITAL: Offshore dialogue. The value of wind and water
17:37 IBIA Board Elections 2021 are now open
17:28 Shell Marine awarded global lubricants contract with Carnival Corporation
17:06 The largest intermodal railway combi terminal of Europe is being built on the New Silk Road
16:34 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Electra with SwissMarine
16:13 NOVATEK and NLMK sign MOU on decarbonization
16:02 Port of Gdansk reports key stages of €1.3 billion infrastructure improvement plan will complete in 2021
15:50 Throughput of port Azov in 2020 fell by 3% YoY
15:34 Argentina port strike comes to an end with a new deal
14:32 Maersk Tankers hires Annelise Goldstein as its new Chief Human Resources Officer
14:08 Sustainable use of the oceans is one of the focal topics at SMM DIGITAL
13:44 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2020 fell by 6.7% YoY
13:21 Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution to optimise performance of UltraShip’s entire fleet
13:12 First LNG-powered ferry to serve UK takes to the water
12:49 Port of Liepaja throughput in 2020 fell by 10% Y-o-Y
12:25 ONE to offer two new direct services from North Europe to the East Mediterranean and Turkey
12:12 Transport Department to be established within RF Government Office
11:43 Throughput of Rosterminalugol grew by 8.2% in 2020
11:16 Cargotec’s MacGregor concludes a settlement agreement on the TTS marine and offshore businesses purchase price
10:44 Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA takes delivery of the sixth CLEANBU vessel
10:15 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 12, 2021
10:08 Intermodality announced as one of cornerstones of Świnoujście container terminal concept
09:31 Crude oil prices decrease amid uncertainty about demand
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of January 11

2021 January 11

19:39 Damen completes work on German Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV) diving bell ship
18:06 AMSA banned the Marshall Islands flagged livestock carrier Barkly Pearl for 24 months
17:49 Tallink Grupp publishes 2020 fourth quarter and December statistics
17:16 Valenciaport joins the club of the 12 largest ports in the world that lead the decarbonization and reduction of emissions
16:54 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 4.7% in 2020
16:25 Kalmar’s hybrid RTGs to support sustainable growth for Total Terminals International at the Port of Long Beach
16:05 Port Hedland welcomes first LNG-fuelled vessel
15:41 Admiral Kasatonov frigate of RF Navy's Northern Fleet continues performing missions in the Atlantic Ocean
15:16 A.P. Moller - Maersk increases sustainable rail transport alternatives
14:57 Klaipėda LNG terminal reports new milestone result
14:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 16,531 pmt
14:32 ABS selected by FueLNG to class the world’s first smart bunkering vessel
14:15 New service at Mindanao Container Terminal links Southern Philippines to Asia, Middle East
14:02 Klaipėdos Nafta joins Lithuanian Shipowners Association
13:26 Tallinna Sadam reports its operational volumes for 2020 full year and Q4
13:01 Hapag Lloyd retrofits 15,000 TEU container ship to run on LNG
12:30 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2020 fell by 42% YoY
12:01 HHLA PLT Italy starts on schedule
11:47 RF Government approves new rules for arranging oil spill response activities in Russia
11:24 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.7% in 2020
11:18 New liner service connects Hamburg with Turkish ports of Mersin and Iskenderun
10:59 Crude oil prices are going down
10:58 Wärtsilä Retractable Thrusters help the Leonardo Da Vinci maximise its potential
10:42 Port of Ventspils throughput in 2020 fell by 37% YoY
10:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 11, 2021
10:06 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2020 fell by 18% YoY
09:40 Aleksandr Iskrin appointed as General Director of Moscow River Shipping Company
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of January 8

2021 January 10

17:19 Disused gas platforms to be removed by world's largest vessel
16:08 Diana Shipping Inc. announces amendment to Equity Incentive Plan
15:42 Search continues for missing mariners off Midway Island
14:27 CMA CGM updates BAF on Algeria and Tunisia Roro services
13:47 USCG, partner agencies end search for man near Bear Cut
12:43 A.P. Moller - Maersk increases sustainable rail transport alternatives
11:02 BlueWater Reporting releases its Q4 2020 World Liner Supply Report