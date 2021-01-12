2021 January 12 16:34

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Electra with SwissMarine

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine Pte Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Electra, the company said in its release. The gross charter rate is US$12,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until maximum March 30, 2021. The charter commenced on January 4, 2021. The m/v Electra was chartered, as previously announced, to Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany, at a gross charter rate of US$10,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Electra” is a 87,150 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

The employment of “Electra” is anticipated to generate approximately US$1.06 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sales of two Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Coronis and the m/v Oceanis, and one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Sideris GS, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 11 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Coronis, the m/v Oceanis and the m/v Sideris GS, is approximately 5.0 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.27 years.

