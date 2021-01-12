2021 January 12 15:34

Argentina port strike comes to an end with a new deal

The workers unions in Argentina have now lifted their strike and reached an agreement with the government and the private port terminals, The Standard Club said in its release. The strike was initiated by URGARA (Grain Receivers Union) on 28 September and was later followed by the oil workers (SOEA), as well as SOMU (The United Maritime Union of Workers), up to 30 December 2020 when the agreement was reached.

The strike resulted to a considerable amount of ships being delayed in the Argentinian ports and various cargo operations being affected on a daily basis. The main cause of the conflict was the worker’s request for a pay increase.