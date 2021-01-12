2021 January 12 13:44

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2020 fell by 6.7% YoY

In January-December 2020, the company handled 572 vessels

In 2020, 59,027,273 gross tons of crude oil were lifted from CPC Marine Terminal. March when 6,45I0,676 tons were loaded on vessels became the top month of the past year. In December 2020, the lifting from the Marine Terminal amounted to 4,928,311 tons loaded on 47 tankers bringing the annual number up to 572 export vessels, CPC says in a press release.

Of 59,027,273 tons of crude lifted from the Marine Terminal in 2020, 51,796,457 tons of crude were delivered by Kazakhstani Shippers, another 7,230,816 tons of loaded crude came from Russia. The largest volumes of crude came to CPC pipeline system in 2020 from Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan fields - 26,462,046 tons, 10,516,925 tons and 14,273,096 tons, respectively.

From 2001 through to January 10, 2021, 706,459,210 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline system. 616,003,376 tons of that crude came from Kazakhstan and 90,455,834 tons of crude was produced in Russia. The total number of tankers processed during that period amounted to 6,663 vessels.



The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km; this route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by PJSC Transneft ” – 24% and CPC Company – 7%) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by KazMunayGaz ” – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%) – 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.