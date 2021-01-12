2021 January 12 12:12

Transport Department to be established within RF Government Office

RF Government approves additional parameters of its office reform



RF Government has completed development of the regulatory framework for its office reform. According to the official website of RF Government, the new decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approves the limit for the government personnel and the payroll budget. The document covers both the central offices and the territorial offices of ministries and agencies. A separate document approves ammendments into the structure of RF Government Office. It will comprise seven new departments: healthcare, industry regional development, social development, construction, transport, energy.



They are to replace the Department of Healthcare and Social Development, Department of Industry, Energy and Transport, Department of Regional Development and Infrastructure.