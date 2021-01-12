2021 January 12 11:43

Throughput of Rosterminalugol grew by 8.2% in 2020

Rosterminalugol JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal says its throughput in January-December 2020 totaled 26.5 million tonnes, up 8.2%, year-on-year. According to the company, it is its highest result and a record achievement of the country’s entire stevedoring industry.



In the reported period, the terminal handled 383 vessels with average shipload of 69,200 tonnes. Panamax and Post-Panamax ships accounted for 80% of the total handling.



Key importers of the company’s coal were the Netherlands (24%), Morocco (16%), Brazil (8%), Germany (8%), France and Spain (5% each).



In 2020, the stevedore handled 371,499 rolling stock units (+8.3%, year-on-year).



According to the statement, the growth was particularly driven by a well coordinated work with Oktyabrskaya Railway and the Luzhskaya railway station ensuring smooth handling of railcars arriving in the port.

Over 70% of cargo was delivered to the port by long trains allowing to reduce the delivery time by a day.



A record high daily handling of 1,476 railcars was registered between October 25 and October 26.

Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the North-West region of Russia. The terminal built with the application of the innovative technologies is intended to supply Russian coal produced in Kuzbass and other coal fields to the customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. In 2020, the terminal handled 26.5 million tonnes of coal (+8.2%, year-on-year).

Rosterminalugol features the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.

The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.