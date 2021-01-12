2021 January 12 10:44

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA takes delivery of the sixth CLEANBU vessel

On January 11, Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”) took delivery of the MV Baiacu from New Yangzi Shipyard in China. The MV Baiacu is the sixth of in total eight contracted CLEANBU combination carriers, the company said in its release.

The CLEANBUs are unique vessels both in terms of design, their unprecedented environmental performance, operational and technical efficiency. These vessels have up to 40% lower CO2 emissions per ton mile transported cargo compared to standard vessels, in line with IMO’s 2030 targets for shipping.

The start of trading of MV Baiacu will be delayed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine regulations impacting the mobilization of crew. She is scheduled to load her first cargo of clean petroleum products in mid-February.

With the delivery of the MV Baiacu, Klaveness Combination Carriers will operate a fleet of 15 combination carriers.

About Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA:

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating nine CABU and six CLEANBU combination carriers with another two CLEANBU combination carriers on order for scheduled delivery in 2021. KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.