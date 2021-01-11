2021 January 11 16:54

Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 4.7% in 2020

In January-December 2020, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR), totaled 32.97 million tonnes, up 4.7%, year-on-year, says Communication Department of Rosatom.

According to Deputy Head of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate Maxim Kulinko referring to NSR Administration, it is almost 1.5 million tonnes more versus the result of 2019 (31.5 million tonnes).



The target set for 2020 under the federal project “The Northern Sea Route” was as high as 29 million tonnes with the project aimed at the NSR development to reach annual cargo traffic of 80 million tonnes in 2024. “The Northern Sea Route” project is supervised by Rosatom.



As it was earlier reported by Atomflot, the volume of cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route, as of December 22, 2020, reached 32 million tonnes.



