2021 January 11 15:41

Admiral Kasatonov frigate of RF Navy's Northern Fleet continues performing missions in the Atlantic Ocean

Today the frigate of the Northern Fleet Admiral Kasatonov, as part of its first long-distance voyage, completed the passage through the Bay of Biscay and continued to follow the Atlantic Ocean in a southerly direction, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The frigate of the Northern Fleet performs the tasks of a long-distance voyage as part of a detachment, which also includes the ocean rescue tug Nikolai Chiker.

On the route of passage, the crews of the frigate and the rescue tug improve their maritime skills. In the Barents, Norwegian and North Seas, sailors conducted a number of naval exercises on various types of defence of a detachment of ships at sea crossing.

In the Bay of Biscay, the crew of the frigate Admiral Kasatonov conducted an exercise to search for submarines.

The long voyage of the frigate Admiral Kasatonov continues from December 30, 2020. During this time, the ship has covered more than 2,800 nautical miles. The crew of the frigate celebrated New Year in the Norwegian Sea, and Christmas at the crossing of the English Channel.

This is the first long-distance voyage for the crew of the frigate Admiral Kasatonov, which became part of the Russian Navy last year. It was preceded by a long and intense training, during which the personnel underwent a full cycle of training at the base and at the combat training ranges of the Northern Fleet in the Barents Sea.

In preparation for the long-distance voyage, the frigate's crew performed a set of combat training exercises in the Barents Sea, including several firing with Kalibr cruise missiles.