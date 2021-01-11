2021 January 11 16:25

Kalmar’s hybrid RTGs to support sustainable growth for Total Terminals International at the Port of Long Beach

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has completed a deal with Total Terminals International, LLC (TTI) to supply a total of six hybrid rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) equipped with a suite of Kalmar SmartPort process automation solutions. Valued at approximately USD 13 million (EUR 11 million), the order also includes a two-year Software Maintenance and Support (M&S) Services agreement for the Kalmar SmartPort software. It was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q4 order intake with delivery scheduled for Q4 of 2021.

Established in 1991, TTI is a full-service marine terminal and stevedore operator headquartered in Long Beach, California on the US West Coast. The company is 80% owned by Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), a subsidiary of MSC Group, with the remaining 20% owned by Hyundai Merchant Marine Co, Ltd.

The Kalmar Hybrid RTG combines the latest lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology with diesel power-unit to deliver customers with a machine that makes no compromises on performance or sustainability. The battery is combined with a smaller diesel power unit, which is not only highly fuel-efficient – consuming up to 60% less fuel than a conventionally powered RTG – but also quieter and easier to maintain. The cranes to be delivered to TTI will feature a range of Kalmar SmartPort process automation solutions: SmartStack, SmartLift, SmartRail and SmartMap, which will help the customer optimise and ensure the efficiency of their operations.

