  2021 January 11

    Kalmar’s hybrid RTGs to support sustainable growth for Total Terminals International at the Port of Long Beach

    Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has completed a deal with Total Terminals International, LLC (TTI) to supply a total of six hybrid rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) equipped with a suite of Kalmar SmartPort process automation solutions. Valued at approximately USD 13 million (EUR 11 million), the order also includes a two-year Software Maintenance and Support (M&S) Services agreement for the Kalmar SmartPort software. It was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q4 order intake with delivery scheduled for Q4 of 2021.

    Established in 1991, TTI is a full-service marine terminal and stevedore operator headquartered in Long Beach, California on the US West Coast. The company is 80% owned by Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), a subsidiary of MSC Group, with the remaining 20% owned by Hyundai Merchant Marine Co, Ltd.

    The Kalmar Hybrid RTG combines the latest lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology with diesel power-unit to deliver customers with a machine that makes no compromises on performance or sustainability. The battery is combined with a smaller diesel power unit, which is not only highly fuel-efficient – consuming up to 60% less fuel than a conventionally powered RTG – but also quieter and easier to maintain. The cranes to be delivered to TTI will feature a range of Kalmar SmartPort process automation solutions: SmartStack, SmartLift, SmartRail and SmartMap, which will help the customer optimise and ensure the efficiency of their operations.

    Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry.

    Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people.

