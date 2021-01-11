  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 11 16:05

    Port Hedland welcomes first LNG-fuelled vessel

    The bulk carrier HL Green received a special greeting when it arrived on its maiden voyage to Port Hedland on Wednesday 6 January, the company said in its release.

    HL Green was the first LNG-fuelled vessel to berth at the Port of Port Hedland, as the maritime industry moves to reduce emissions from shipping operations.

    HL Green is one of two 180,000 tonne bulk carriers that was built in Korea and launched on 11 December 2020. The vessel is expected to make about 10 round trips a year between Korea and Australia.

    The HL Green is distinguished from other bulk carriers in the port by the two LNG fuel tanks at the stern. The tanks each have a storage capacity of 1600m3.

    Transitioning iron ore exports from heavy fuel oil vessels to LNG-fuelled vessels will reduce carbon, sulphur, nitrogen and other greenhouse gas emissions.

    If all bulk iron or presently exported from the Pilbara was shipped using LNG, sulphur and particulate matter would reduce by 95% and nitrogen emissions would reduce by 85%.

    The HL Green Captain was presented with a plaque to commemorate the vessel’s maiden voyage and visit to Port Hedland.

