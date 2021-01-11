2021 January 11 12:30

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2020 fell by 42% YoY

The number of bunker operations fell from 3,836 to 3,476

In 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 978,000 tonnes, down some 42%, year-on-year (vs 1,696,800 tonnes), Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic told IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 808,700 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 113,600 tonnes, lubes – 54,200 tonnes with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunker operations fell from 3,836 to 3,476