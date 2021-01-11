  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 11 10:58

    Wärtsilä Retractable Thrusters help the Leonardo Da Vinci maximise its potential

    The Prysmian Group is betting on Wärtsilä’s retractable thrusters for the most advanced cable layer vessel in the world, the company said in its release.

    Operated by the Prysmian Group and currently, in the process of being prepared for final fit-out and finishing, the Leonardo Da Vinci is equipped to carry out the deepest power cable installations of up to 3,000 metres. This is made possible thanks to new generation cable technology armoured with composite material, based on aramid fibres, and through the use of two massive carousels which it will use to transport and lay the cables – one with a capacity of 7,000 tonnes and the other with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes – the highest capacities available in the market.

    The global submarine cable market is projected to reach USD 26.16 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 12%. Vessels like the Leonardo Da Vinci will become increasingly important as the world’s demand for renewable energy grows and the need for interconnectors and cables to link offshore and onshore energy sources rise. In fact, the European Union has made increased investments in renewable energy generation a cornerstone of its strategy to help the economy recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and this approach will undoubtedly be replicated globally.

    Its heavy-duty capabilities don’t take away from the fact that the Leonardo Da Vinci is also designed to be a more sustainable vessel with automated systems working in tandem with its 120-member crew to improve efficiency, eliminate waste and reduce emissions across the board. The vessel’s carbon emissions are among the lowest in its class. Key to this is its Dynamic Positioning (DP) system and its propulsion system, which help keep the environmental footprint low.

    With a Bollard pull of about 200 tonnes, it also has the highest pulling/towing capacity in its class. The whole vessel is powered by 6 Wärtsilä engines - four 8V31 and two 8L20. These provide all the electricity needed on the vessel, from propulsion and mechanical to the hotel load.

    The Leonardo Da Vinci is also the first Prysmian cable layer to host the advanced Wärtsilä WST-24R retractable thruster that helps better optimise station-keeping capabilities with its 8-degree, tilted propeller shaft. This helps minimise potential interactions between the thruster and hull, reducing demands on power while significantly boosting performance.

    A product of extensive R&D by Wärtsilä Marine’s Technology and Service centre in the Netherlands, the new retractable thruster design has been developed keeping the needs of offshore construction vessels, semi-submersible rigs and versatile cable-laying vessels like the Leonardo Da Vinci in mind.

    The new retractable thrusters come loaded with benefits. Its vertical retraction minimises space requirements in vessels and they can also be independently rotated 360-degrees, making for exceptionally manoeuvrable vessels with high-thrust performance. An improvement over conventional retractable thrusters of up to 20% in thrust effectiveness.

    The use of a single-drive cabinet instead of two to control the motors used for steering and retraction also frees up a lot of space on the vessels. It also means the use of fewer components making maintenance and repair easier.

    Maintenance is a top priority and consideration especially when classification societies mandate thruster inspections every 5 years to ensure that they are working in top condition. This often requires dry-docking which means downtime for vessels and potentially affects the profitability of operations. Wärtsilä’s Propulsion Condition Monitoring Service (PCMS) helps eliminate the need to enter a dry dock for visual inspections, by allowing for underwater inspections of the thrusters and provides the vessel’s users with in-depth information without having to dismount the thrusters or dismantle any parts.

    The use of Wärtsilä’s retractable thrusters made its installation onto the Leonardo Da Vinci a smooth and efficient affair with the entire unit lifted as one complete package on to the vessel during installation. This helped save the yard time and resources which would otherwise have made the final fitting out of the vessel take longer.

    The unique Plug-and-Play design of the WST-24R thrusters reduces the complexity of installation as the thruster comes pre-assembled and aligned, meaning that installation just requires lowering it into place, levelling and securing it. The design and expertise of Wärtsilä specialists even allow for remote commissioning if needed, which was put to the test during the installation on the Leonardo Da Vinci due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

    As things stand, the rapid installation helped speed up the process for Prysmian enormously, with the vessel on schedule to be delivered and operational in the second quarter of 2021.

Другие новости по темам: Wärtsilä, Prysmian Group  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 11

18:06 AMSA banned the Marshall Islands flagged livestock carrier Barkly Pearl for 24 months
17:49 Tallink Grupp publishes 2020 fourth quarter and December statistics
17:16 Valenciaport joins the club of the 12 largest ports in the world that lead the decarbonization and reduction of emissions
16:54 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 4.7% in 2020
16:25 Kalmar’s hybrid RTGs to support sustainable growth for Total Terminals International at the Port of Long Beach
16:05 Port Hedland welcomes first LNG-fuelled vessel
15:41 Admiral Kasatonov frigate of RF Navy's Northern Fleet continues performing missions in the Atlantic Ocean
15:16 A.P. Moller - Maersk increases sustainable rail transport alternatives
14:57 Klaipėda LNG terminal reports new milestone result
14:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 16,531 pmt
14:32 ABS selected by FueLNG to class the world’s first smart bunkering vessel
14:15 New service at Mindanao Container Terminal links Southern Philippines to Asia, Middle East
14:02 Klaipėdos Nafta joins Lithuanian Shipowners Association
13:26 Tallinna Sadam reports its operational volumes for 2020 full year and Q4
13:01 Hapag Lloyd retrofits 15,000 TEU container ship to run on LNG
12:30 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2020 fell by 42% YoY
12:01 HHLA PLT Italy starts on schedule
11:47 RF Government approves new rules for arranging oil spill response activities in Russia
11:24 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.7% in 2020
11:18 New liner service connects Hamburg with Turkish ports of Mersin and Iskenderun
10:59 Crude oil prices are going down
10:58 Wärtsilä Retractable Thrusters help the Leonardo Da Vinci maximise its potential
10:42 Port of Ventspils throughput in 2020 fell by 37% YoY
10:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 11, 2021
10:06 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2020 fell by 18% YoY
09:40 Aleksandr Iskrin appointed as General Director of Moscow River Shipping Company
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of January 8

2021 January 10

17:19 Disused gas platforms to be removed by world's largest vessel
16:08 Diana Shipping Inc. announces amendment to Equity Incentive Plan
15:42 Search continues for missing mariners off Midway Island
14:27 CMA CGM updates BAF on Algeria and Tunisia Roro services
13:47 USCG, partner agencies end search for man near Bear Cut
12:43 A.P. Moller - Maersk increases sustainable rail transport alternatives
11:02 BlueWater Reporting releases its Q4 2020 World Liner Supply Report
10:52 Diana Shipping announces time charter contracts for two vessels

2021 January 9

16:04 New hard-working Havyard vessel for the salmon farming industry
14:08 Viking Line concludes an exceptional year
13:24 USCG rescues British boater in the Caribbean Sea near Puerto Rico
12:37 HII starts fabrication of destroyer Jeremiah Denton
11:13 Princess Cruises extends pause of guest cruise vacations through May 14, 2021

2021 January 8

15:41 The Ship Operations Cooperative Program has released BWMS User Guide
14:31 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to the USA, Canada and Mexico
13:17 Wallenius Wilhelmsen returns ships from lay-up
12:14 USCG icebreaker arrives in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, for first visit since 2013
11:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 08, 2021
11:42 Holland America Line extends pause in cruise operations
11:07 Boskalis consortium Rinkoniên is awarded major subproject in Antwerp’s Oosterweel link
10:41 CMA CGM to implement PSS for cargo from the Mediterranean to the USEC, US Gulf, Canada East Coast & Mexico East Coast
09:17 Launch of the ferry link between Rosslare, Republic of Ireland and Dunkerque, France

2021 January 7

16:32 Bunker Outlook as of Jan 07, 2020
15:22 Crowley forms new Energy Division
14:17 DEME participates in the construction of the Oosterweel right bank project
13:06 Boskalis acquires all the shares of Rever Offshore
11:13 Teledyne announces improved preliminary Q4 and full 2020 year results
10:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 07, 2021

2021 January 6

15:21 CMA CGM to implement PSS for reefer cargo from Ecuador to all destinations
14:19 New managing director at the shipyard in Leirvik
13:21 Teledyne to acquire FLIR
12:17 IOMSR appoints China representative
11:31 MPA's response to COVID-19 cases connected to NewOcean 6 bunker tanker