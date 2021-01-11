2021 January 11 10:42

Port of Ventspils throughput in 2020 fell by 37% YoY

Throughput of Ventspils port continues decreasing due to redirection of Russian cargo flows and spread of COVID-19

In 2020, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 12.9 million tonnes of cargo (down 37%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, in December the port handled 1.07 million tonnes of cargo including 697,000 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, 183,000 tonnes of dry bulk cargo and 188,000 tonnes of general cargo.

In the reporting period, the number of ship calls fell by 13.4% to 1,317 calls.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2019, the port handled 20.46 million tonnes of cargo (+0.8%, year-on-year).