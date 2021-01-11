2021 January 11 10:06

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2020 fell by 18% YoY

In 2020, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 14.84 million tonnes of cargo (-18%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, handling of export cargo fell by 19.9% to 11.42 million tonnes including 2.27 million tonnes of paper (-14%), 1.74 million tonnes of wood pulp (-4.6%), 2.25 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.6%) and 2.21 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+4.1%).

Handling of import cargo fell by 11% to 3.41 million tonnes including 842,940 tonnes of ran wood (-28%), 798,378 tonnes of general cargo (-11.7%), 1.14 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+11.1%) and 367,673 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-16.9%).

In the reporting period, transit traffic climbed by 8% to 4.46 million tonnes, while coastal traffic fell by 80.3% to 109,284 tonnes.



Container throughput fell by 8.3% to 621,402 TEUs.

Vessel traffic fell by 23.9% to 2,420 units.



The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2019, the port handled 18.1 million tonnes of cargo.