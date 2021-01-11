2021 January 11 09:40

Aleksandr Iskrin appointed as General Director of Moscow River Shipping Company

Moscow River Shipping Company (part of MRP Group, AEON Corporation) announces appointment of Aleksandr Iskrin as General Director MRSC OJSC. As IAA PortNews has been informed by a source in MRSC, Aleksandr Iskrin earlier headed Southern River Port OJSC, another asset of MRP Group. Bakhtiyor Kasimov, who had been heading the shipping company from March 2019, took another position within AEON. He takes the helm of the new methanol production facility in Volgograd and remains BoD member of MRP and Southern River Port BoD Chairman.



The position of Southern River Port General Director is now held by Valery Arestov, Chief Operating Officer of the company between 2008 and 2017, then head of Port Kimry LLC (MRP Group).



Port Kimry LLC is now headed by Sergey Tolkachev.



Moscow River Shipping Company (part of MRP Group, AEON Corporation) is one of the oldest shipping companies specializing in transportation of freight and passengers on inland waterways of Russia’s European part. The Company operates a fleet of 150 cargo ships, more than 20 passenger vessels, and a range of handling equipment and production facilities.